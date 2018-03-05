Nicole Kidman surprises Oscars fans

A bus full of tourists got more than they bargained for when Nicole Kidman pulled up next to them while she was on her way to the 2018 Oscar Awards on Sunday.

The group of tourists were a part of an Access Hollywood tour and were utterly caught off guard when the A-lister pulled up beside them, waving to to the overwhelmed group.

"Hi everyone," the 50-year-old yelled out the window to the bus full of excited fans.

"Oh my goodness," one tourist said, with another adding, "I loved you in The Hours."

"I haven't had my hair and make-up done yet," the mother-of-two announced to the bus load of fans.

"You're gorgeous," one of them yelled/ "You are so beautiful in person, I love you," another screamed.

"Have a great time, bye!" the actress said while winding up her car window while laughing.

Nicole posted the cute video to her Instagram only four hours ago and it has already attracted 84,000 views.

The Aussie stunner wowed fans when she turned up to the 90th Academy Awards wearing a gorgeous Armani Privé navy blue strapless gown. Some stylists said she was the best dressed of the night.

