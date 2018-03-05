The most epic Oscars surprise ever

Jimmy Kimmel may have just pulled off the most epic Academy Awards surprise ever.

The host said he wanted 'to thank the people that go see the movies' and, oh boy, did he go all out to thank them.

He rounded up a series of A-listers he could find in the Oscars audience including Emily Blunt, Ansel Elgort, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Lupita Nyong'o and the Aussie golden girl herself Margot Robbie, to surprise some unsuspecting movie-goers.

Red wine, candy, six foot subways and a hot dog cannon at the ready, Jimmy casually walked in surprising the audience.

The whole theatre erupted into a sea of cheer as he thanked everyone for going to the movies.

On the big screen, the audience were then shown into the Dolby Theatre where all of Hollywood's royalty waved back to them, and cheers got even louder.

Then, the biggest surprise of them all, the celebrities entered with all the treats for the movie-goers.

Ansel and Arnie, who were carrying the hot dog cannons, let fire at Jimmy's command being sure 'not to aim at the vegetarians'.

Social media went into meltdown over insane jealousy of what was arguably the best movie experience ever.

imagine you're sitting in a movie theater and Armie Hammer offers you a hot dog omg i would die pic.twitter.com/Ahne14U9WI — eileen (@leenayala) March 5, 2018

The perfect man doesn’t exist. pic.twitter.com/Qz6w5hzDAZ — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 5, 2018

me after getting shot in the face with a hot dog by Armie Hammer or ansel elgort pic.twitter.com/ZAqnEN7Jqr — khaleesi hefdong (@shadyboyband) March 5, 2018

So jealous of all the movie goers surprised by @jimmykimmel during the #oscars — Shannon (@luv_mydachshund) March 5, 2018

I wish I’d have that kind of surprise in theatre #jealous #Oscars — Jakub Dyrda (@kuba_dyrda) March 5, 2018

Not going to lie, we're all insanely jealous we weren't there either.

