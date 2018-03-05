News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
The most epic Oscars surprise ever

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Jimmy Kimmel may have just pulled off the most epic Academy Awards surprise ever.

The host said he wanted 'to thank the people that go see the movies' and, oh boy, did he go all out to thank them.

He rounded up a series of A-listers he could find in the Oscars audience including Emily Blunt, Ansel Elgort, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Lupita Nyong'o and the Aussie golden girl herself Margot Robbie, to surprise some unsuspecting movie-goers.

Jimmy Kimmel Oscars surprise

He rounded up a series of A-listers he could find in the Oscars audience including Emily Blunt, Ansel Elgort, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Lupita Nyong'o and the Aussie golden girl herself Margot Robbie, to surprise some unsuspecting movie-goers. Source: Getty

Red wine, candy, six foot subways and a hot dog cannon at the ready, Jimmy casually walked in surprising the audience.

The whole theatre erupted into a sea of cheer as he thanked everyone for going to the movies.

On the big screen, the audience were then shown into the Dolby Theatre where all of Hollywood's royalty waved back to them, and cheers got even louder.

hot dog cannon Oscars 2018

Ansel and Arnie, who were carrying the hot dog cannons, let fire at Jimmy's command being sure 'not to aim at the vegetarians'. Source: ABC (USA)

Then, the biggest surprise of them all, the celebrities entered with all the treats for the movie-goers.

Ansel and Arnie, who were carrying the hot dog cannons, let fire at Jimmy's command being sure 'not to aim at the vegetarians'.

Social media went into meltdown over insane jealousy of what was arguably the best movie experience ever.







Not going to lie, we're all insanely jealous we weren't there either.

