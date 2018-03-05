News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Adriana Lima's Oscars wardrobe malfunction

Alicia Vrajlal
Adriana Lima always manages to nail her red carpet looks, but it seems she had a small slip-up on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Victoria's Secret model flashed a little more than we'd expect when she attended the Elton John Oscars viewing party.

Adriana's sparkling gown appeared to be a bit too sheer across the bust, making it hard for the cameras to ignore her wardrobe malfunction.

Source: Getty

The model's gown also featured a sexy slit, and she teamed the dress with a metallic clutch and glimmering jewellery.

The Elton John Oscars viewing party was one stylish affair.

Adriana posed by fellow models Shanina Shaik and Jasmine Sanders.

Source: Getty

Source: Getty

Meanwhile another star who appeared to flash some serious flesh was Ansel Elgort's girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.

Attending the actual Academy Awards, Violetta wore a black strapless dress partially made of see-through fabric.

Source: Getty

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

