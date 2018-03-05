Adriana Lima's Oscars wardrobe malfunction

Adriana Lima always manages to nail her red carpet looks, but it seems she had a small slip-up on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Victoria's Secret model flashed a little more than we'd expect when she attended the Elton John Oscars viewing party.

Adriana's sparkling gown appeared to be a bit too sheer across the bust, making it hard for the cameras to ignore her wardrobe malfunction.

The model's gown also featured a sexy slit, and she teamed the dress with a metallic clutch and glimmering jewellery.

The Elton John Oscars viewing party was one stylish affair.

Adriana posed by fellow models Shanina Shaik and Jasmine Sanders.

Meanwhile another star who appeared to flash some serious flesh was Ansel Elgort's girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.

Attending the actual Academy Awards, Violetta wore a black strapless dress partially made of see-through fabric.

