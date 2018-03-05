The Oscars got the winners right this year

The Academy went to great lengths this year to ensure another envelope slip-up didn't happen when the Best Picture award was announced at the Oscars.

The Oscars announce correct Best Picture

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway returned to the stage this year to announce the big winner, and this time they got it right.

Chuckling a little as he opened the envelope, Warren announced Shape Of Water as the winning flick.

We must admit, there were plenty of us still holding our breath after the announcement, just in case they had mixed it all up again.

Last year, the biggest blunder in Oscars history unfolded when La La Land was wrongly announced as the 2017 Best Picture instead of rightful winner, Moonlight.

Actor Warren who made the mistake later said he was given an envelope containing the wrong card, which was what caused the confusion reigned.

It was cleared up when La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz stepped forward to correct the error, but not before the whole crew from the musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling had poured onstage.

"I'm sorry, no, there's a mistake," he told the stunned crowd, before turning to the cast of the rival film. "Moonlight, you guys won best picture. This is not a joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing."

