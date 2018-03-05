The seven best GIFS which sum up the 2018 Oscars

It's that time of year when Hollywood royalty gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the Academy Awards.

But with so many stars in one place, hundreds of cameras and also putting social media in the mix, that gives for some amazing GIFS to come out of it.

So, here for your entertainment are the seven best GIFS from this year's Oscars.

Sit back and enjoy.

1. Taraji P. Henson throwing all the shade at Ryan Seacrest.

Grabbing Ryan's chin and staring meaningfully into his eyes, she made an oh-so-pointed comment.

"The universe has a way of protecting the best people," Taraji said. "Do you know what I mean?"

Getting even sassier, Taraji smirked at Ryan and prolonged the somewhat confrontational eye contact.

2. Matthew McConaughey being oh-so truthful about the film industry.

"Movies... uh, they're an illusion," he said as he took the stage.

The fact he's just been so obvious makes it so hilarious.

3. Meryl Streep agreeing to be Tiffany Haddish's momma.

As Tiffany took to the stage, she waved to Meryl asking her to be her 'momma one day'.

And Meryl being the queen she is, replied with a simple, 'oh, go on then' signal. Amazing.

4. The relationship between besties Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone.

We don't know what they were laughing about or at, but this GIF truly depicts the sisterhood between JLaw and Emma Stone.

It seems JLaw had been teasing Emma about something, and she's just desperately trying to keep a straight face beside the boisterous JLaw.

5. Dave Chappelle's epic camera bomb.

Comedian Dave Chappelle had an epic camera bomb, which makes and even better GIF bomb.

While Margot Robbie, Chadwick Boseman and Nicole Kidman were all chatting, Dave butts right in making sure he's front and centre on the camera.

Legendary.

6. Rita Moreno sassily sips her champagne.

The 86-year-old showed she has still got total swag and sass as she sipped and cheersed her champagne to the camera.

Rita looked like she didn't have a care in the world as the camera zoomed in on her drinking from her glass.

7. Frances McDormand's empowering acceptance speech.

Frances McDormand's speech for Best Actress for her role in Three Billboards was moving and empowering for all the females in the room.

What was even better was the thrill, the Academy Award-winning actress got when she received a standing ovation from everyone.

It was female empowerment at its finest, cheering on her fellow actresses.

