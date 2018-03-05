Oscars devotes segment to #MeToo and diversity

This year's Academy Awards has successfully shaken off the trauma of the last year and transformed into a celebration for all in the movie industry.

During the 2018 Oscars Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra — three actress' who publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct — took to the stage to share a pre-recorded dedication to the #MeToo and Time's Up! movements and highlight the diversity in Hollywood's movie-making.

"Many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long, but slowly a new path has emerged," Ashley said during the introduction, referencing the many who have come forward with stories of sexism, abuse and misconduct.

"Those voices have joined together to create a 'mighty chorus,'" she continued, sharing her hope that the next 90 years of the Academy Awards will 'empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity inclusivity, intersectionality — that's what this year has promised us.'

A powerful clip then followed, featuring the many proud supporters of the movements, equality and diversity such as Greta Gerwig, Dee Rees, Ava Duvernay and Kumail Nanjiani.

"These unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through bias perceptions against their gender racer and ethnicity to tell their stories," Selma declared.

Mira Sorvino was also in the powerful video, praising the fact that 'everyone is getting a voice' not just in Hollywood but in every walk of life.

Host Jimmy Kimmel had earlier promised the evening would be one of 'positivity.'

"We need to set an example and if we can work together here to stop sexual harassment in the workplace women will only have to deal with harassment all the time, at every other place they go."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram