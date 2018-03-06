Naked dresses dominate Oscars parties

As soon as the Oscars afterparties kicked off on Sunday night, it seems many stars adopted the style mantra, 'less is more'.

Sheer dresses headlined the trends at the Vanity Fair bash in particular, with singer Bleona Qereti pretty much baring all in a see-through naked dress.

The musician's dress completely revealed her bust, with only a pair of sequined briefs covering her oh so slightly.

Meanwhile some Victoria's Secret models took cues from their signature runway looks on the night.

Elsa Hosk arrived in a sheer black gown, while Alessandra Ambrosio wore a glitzy nude dress.

Meanwhile Adriana Lima also flashed a little more than we'd expect when she attended the Elton John Oscars viewing party.

Adriana's sparkling gown appeared to be a bit too sheer across the bust, making it hard for the cameras to ignore her wardrobe malfunction.

The model's gown also featured a sexy slit, and she teamed the dress with a metallic clutch and glimmering jewellery.

