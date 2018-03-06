News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Naked dresses dominate Oscars parties

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

As soon as the Oscars afterparties kicked off on Sunday night, it seems many stars adopted the style mantra, 'less is more'.

Sheer dresses headlined the trends at the Vanity Fair bash in particular, with singer Bleona Qereti pretty much baring all in a see-through naked dress.

The musician's dress completely revealed her bust, with only a pair of sequined briefs covering her oh so slightly.

Bleona Qereti wardrobe malfunction oscars

On Sunday night sheer dresses headlined the trends at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash in particular, with singer Bleona Qereti pretty much baring all in a see-through naked dress. Source: Getty

Meanwhile some Victoria's Secret models took cues from their signature runway looks on the night.

Elsa Hosk arrived in a sheer black gown, while Alessandra Ambrosio wore a glitzy nude dress.

elsa hosk oscars

Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk arrived in a sheer black gown. Source: Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio oscars

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a glitzy nude dress. Source: Getty

Meanwhile Adriana Lima also flashed a little more than we'd expect when she attended the Elton John Oscars viewing party.

Adriana's sparkling gown appeared to be a bit too sheer across the bust, making it hard for the cameras to ignore her wardrobe malfunction.

The model's gown also featured a sexy slit, and she teamed the dress with a metallic clutch and glimmering jewellery.

padma lakshi oscars

Padma Lakshi stepped out in a see-through black dress. Source: Getty

adriana lima oscars nip slip

Adriana Lima always manages to nail her red carpet looks, but it seems she had a small slip-up on Sunday too. Source: Getty

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

