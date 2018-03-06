Lisa Wilkinson mourns mother's death

It's a sad time for Lisa Wilkinson who has shared her mother has tragically passed away.

The 58-year-old The Project presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday morning, writing "Farewell to my sweet, beautiful mum, Beryl".

"You were an angel, a fighter, and a devoted mum and grandma right to the end. Be at gentle peace now. xxx" she added.

Lisa also shared a throwback image, in which she and her mother smiled for the camera with the kids.

During an interview with Now To Love last year, the TV star reflected on her mother's health, saying she's "still going strong, and she’s about to turn 89".

“There’s a good constitution on Mum’s side," she continued, adding, "For 89, she’s amazing! She’s had a few scares over the years, but she keeps bouncing back."

Lisa's father Ray passed away earlier from lung cancer.

Our thoughts are with Lisa and her family during this difficult time.

