Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Frances McDormand's Oscar thief busted

Taryn Ryder
Yahoo7 Be /

The man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar has been arrested. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Yahoo that the alleged suspect, Terry Bryant, was in custody as of Monday morning.

The incident occurred after the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star arrived at the Governors Ball following her big win — and big speech — at the Oscars.

Instead of celebrating with her Best Actress statue, Frances, 60, was left frantically looking for her Academy Award when it disappeared. She realised the iconic gold statue had gone missing from her table shortly after she had it engraved and immediately alerted security, according to reports.

Frances McDormand's 2018 Oscar was stolen

Frances McDormand poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actress during the 90th Annual Academy Awards. Source: Getty Images

Terry Bryant charged with Oscar theft

Terry Bryant has been arrested after sharing this video of himself with the Oscar. Source: facebook/TerryBryant

The actress was 'spotted crying emotionally outside the ball' before departing empty-handed with her husband, filmmaker Joel Coen USA Today reported.

But when The New York Times’ journalist Cara Buckley tweeted a photo of the alleged thief, he was eventually found and the star's Oscar was returned.



Frances McDormand poses with her Academy Award before it is stolen by Terry Bryant

Frances McDormand poses with her Oscar after getting it engraved at the Governors Ball. Source: Getty Images

“Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together,” a publicist for the actress confirmed to USA Today on Sunday night that.

The actress — who also won a Golden Globe and BAFTA for her role in the heart-wrenching flick — later was spotted posing happily with her Oscar at the Vanity Fair after-party later that night.

Frances arrived at the Vanity Fair party without her trophy. Source: Getty

Terry Bryant, 47, was charged with grand theft, and bail has been set at $20,000. Bryant posted a video on Facebook captioned, 'My Oscar baby' that shows him holding a statue just before his arrest. Watch it above.

“This is mine,” he can be heard saying, kissing the statue. “We got this tonight… Governors ball, baby… Who wants to tell me congratulations?”

A representative for McDormand did not immediately respond to Yahoo’s request for comment.

