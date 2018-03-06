Suits promo farewells Meghan Markle

Marrying Prince Harry is sure to be one of the happiest days of Meghan Markle's life.

But for Suits fans it means we have to say goodbye, as the 36-year-old hangs up her acting shoes to become a real life princess when she marries her British royal beau in May.

To mark Meghan's final moments as Rachel in the hit show, a a special promo has been released dedicated to her best moments as her bad a*s character, and to be honest, we're kind of emotional right now.

A huge chunk of the two-minute video is dedicated to her on-screen romance with Mike, played by Patrick J. Adams, as they take you on the rollercoaster journey of their relationship.

We re-live the proposal and the moment they move in together but of course, as allfans know, there's been no wedding... YET!

The show teases desperate viewers who are dying to know how their love story ends, promising all will be revealed in their final season together.

Of course, we already know they tie the knot as images of Rachel in a wedding dress have already appeared online.

Still, fans are nothing short of elated to see what happens to fraudulent lawyer Mike and his girl, with one saying 'I’m literally crying.'

"It won’t be the same without Rachel," one said, while another commented that it would be 'interesting' to see how they write her leading role out of the storyline.

Suits season seven is set to air on the USA Network on March 28.

And we'll definitely be tuning in to see Meghan walk down the aisle and give us a glimpse of what her real big day will look like.

