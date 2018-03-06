WATCH: Davina's emotional message ahead of MAFS return

News

The model found herself in hot water after her "affair" on the show with Dean Wells, betraying their respective partners Ryan Gallagher and Tracey Jewel.

Taking to her brand-new YouTube channel, an emotional Davina opened up about taking a step away from social media and broke her silence on copping a lot of backlash.

The video comes amid talk she's sensationally returning to the series.

"I figured my best option was to switch off and disconnect from a world that I'm very connected to, which is social media," she said.

The 25-year-old opened up about being 'no stranger' to social media, particularly Instagram, but admitted she wasn't prepared for the backlash she received from the show.

"Copping a really large amount of hate is something that I'm really not used to," Davina admitted. "To be honest, it really shook me."

Davina Rankin in a bikini

Davina is no stranger to social media, regularly posting bikini photos on Instagram. Source: Instagram/davvyxx

It was because of the backlash she stayed "distant" and "silent", Davina revealed, the star appearing as though she could burst into tears at any moment.

On a more positive note, the bikini model then thanked her family and friends to being supportive through her difficult times.

Davina's video comes ahead of her rumoured return to MAFS.

The controversial star has been invited back to the show by producers, according to NW.

Married at First Sight 2018 Davina and Ryan

Davina's romance with Ryan on Married At First Sight didn't work out. Source: Nine

Davina reportedly has a few things to settle with some of her co-stars including Nasser and Dean.

"She never really got to say her piece," a source told the mag. "During that commitment ceremony [where her 'affair' with Dean unravelled], she felt so overwhelmed and betrayed that she could barely string two real thoughts together."

MAFS cheating scandal

Davina and Dean had an 'affair' on MAFS. Source: Nine

But now she's had some time away from the spotlight, Davina is apparently ready to say her piece and we cannot wait.

Prosecco and popcorn at the ready, please.

