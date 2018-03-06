Four MKR contestants serve up raw meat

This season of My Kitchen Rules has seen contestants pushed to boiling point, and tonight's episode was no exception after four contestants were seen serving up raw meat to the judges and other teammates.

"This lamb is raw," Colin proclaimed, with Pete adding, "I don't even want to pick this one up".

Teams Matt and Ally and Henry and Anna were on the chopping block this week.

Both teams served up uncooked meat during a task of running a home delivery service which involved cooking, driving and delivering to homes in the local neighbourhood.

And unfortunately these teams didn't deliver, leaving their dishes uncooked and unpalatable during the judges' scoring at the end of the night.

"It seems a bit soft," Colin said. "I don't know if we are going to be able to eat this."

"It seems a bit rare, it's not cooked," Pete added.

"If I ordered from this home delivery," Colin expressed, "I'd go straight to my fridge, take the menu off and throw it in the bin, never order it again."

Unfortunately Matt and Ally were the ones facing the elimination round after scores were counted, as they served up raw meat and overcooked chicken.

"Before I even taste this chicken, it's dry," Colin confessed.

"It's burnt," Pete added.

"You need to learn from your mistakes tonight," Pete told Matt and Ally, adding, "or you're going to be going home sooner rather than later, good luck to you both."

To see how the rest of the competition unfolds on My Kitchen Rules, join Pete Evans and Colin Fassnidge on Wednesday night at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

