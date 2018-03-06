The moment the Kardashians met Kim's surrogate

Kim Kardashian made sure to keep her surrogate's identity under wraps, and her own family didn't meet the woman carrying her child until late in the pregnancy it appears.

The 37-year-old introduced her surrogate to the Kardashian-Jenners on Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The surrogate, named La'Reina, received a warm welcome from momager Kris, Kendall and fellow pregnant gals Khloé and Kylie.

"I like being pregnant," La'Reina said. "it just feels natural, like I'm supposed to do it."

She also seemed to bond with Khloé and Kylie over their close due dates.

In a piece-to-camera, Kim admitted to feeling nervous to introduce her surrogate to her family.

"I really didn't know what to expect because I don't really know anyone that's gone through this," she said.

It was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for Kimmy K, but at the end of the day it was 'worth it'.

"It was definitely not as easy as I thought it would be emotionally," Kim admitted. "But it was so worth it."

Kim praised her La'Reina for being 'such a nice person'.

"My family absolutely loved her and I'm just so grateful," she revealed.

Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, a daughter Chicago, via surrogate on January 15.

Two weeks later, Kylie welcomed her daughter, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Khloé is due to give birth next month and revealed on KUWTK that she is also expecting a girl.

She expressed her excitement on Twitter for her daughter to 'have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi'.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

It's all about girl power in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

