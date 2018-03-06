News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

The moment the Kardashians met Kim's surrogate

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Kim Kardashian made sure to keep her surrogate's identity under wraps, and her own family didn't meet the woman carrying her child until late in the pregnancy it appears.

The 37-year-old introduced her surrogate to the Kardashian-Jenners on Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The surrogate, named La'Reina, received a warm welcome from momager Kris, Kendall and fellow pregnant gals Khloé and Kylie.

Kim Kardashian surrogate meets family

Kim's surrogate met all of her family on Sunday night's KUWTK episode and she particularly bonded with fellow pregnant gals Khloé and Kylie. Source: E!

"I like being pregnant," La'Reina said. "it just feels natural, like I'm supposed to do it."

She also seemed to bond with Khloé and Kylie over their close due dates.

In a piece-to-camera, Kim admitted to feeling nervous to introduce her surrogate to her family.

"I really didn't know what to expect because I don't really know anyone that's gone through this," she said.

Kim admitted she was nervous to introduce her family to her surrogate but said, "It was so worth it". Source: E!

It was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for Kimmy K, but at the end of the day it was 'worth it'.

"It was definitely not as easy as I thought it would be emotionally," Kim admitted. "But it was so worth it."

Kim praised her La'Reina for being 'such a nice person'.

"My family absolutely loved her and I'm just so grateful," she revealed.

Kim Kardashian first photo Chicago

Kim Kardashian has shared the first photo of baby Chicago, in which she used a Snapchat filter last week. Source: Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, a daughter Chicago, via surrogate on January 15.

Two weeks later, Kylie welcomed her daughter, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Stormi Webster face up close

Kylie shared the first close-up photo of Stormi over the weekend. Source: Instagram / kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner Stormi

Kylie Jenner posted a few cheeky photos of herself holding Stormi for the very first time. Source: Instagram / kyliejenner

Khloé is due to give birth next month and revealed on KUWTK that she is also expecting a girl.

She expressed her excitement on Twitter for her daughter to 'have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi'.



It's all about girl power in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

