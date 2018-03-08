News

How Sia changed this 15-year-old's life

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

She's the 15-year-old Dance Moms star who rose to fame after appearing in Sia's Chandelier music video back in 2014

Now famous dancer Maddie Ziegler tells Be how Aussie musician Sia has changed her life, and for the better.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity that I've been given," she says, adding, "I don't really feel like I'm working with Sia anymore because we are so close so it just feels like we are hanging out."

Actor/dancer Maddie Ziegler 2017

Actor/dancer Maddie Ziegler attends the Opening Night Party during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Culver Studios on June 14, 2017 in Culver City, California. Source: Getty

The Dance Moms reality star admits Sia gave her the confidence she needed to be able to express herself as she struggled with a lot of insecurities with the rise in fame.

"I used to be super insecure," she tells Be, adding, "I used to be scared of what people would think of me. Now I just do whatever makes me feel good."

Maddie shares that collaborating with Impulse to design her own limited edition fragrance was a perfect way of encouraging young girls to feel empowered and beautiful.

Maddie Ziegler poses in the new Impulse limited edition spray campaign. Source: Supplied

"Young girls have to do whatever they want to do too," she says, "to feel comfortable in their own skin, and do whatever makes them feel good."


Dancer Maddie Ziegler and singer/songwriter Sia attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Dancer Maddie Ziegler and singer/songwriter Sia attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles. Source: Getty

"I think just trusting myself and knowing that I'm capable in my own skin to do whatever I put my mind to is really important."

Having said that, the professional dancer has still struggled with the intimidation of fame, especially when it comes to social media.

Maddie Zielger stretches in an Instagram shoot posted back in 2015. Source: maddieziegler/instagram

"It's definitely intimidating at times just because there are all these people watching everything I do," she admits.

"It does worry me a little bit...people may look at what I post and take it the wrong way."

"I do have to be careful of what I post," she reveals, adding, "even if it's something that my friend's understand, fans may not get it, so I do have to be careful with what I post or say."

