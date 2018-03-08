How Sia changed this 15-year-old's life

She's the 15-year-old Dance Moms star who rose to fame after appearing in Sia's Chandelier music video back in 2014

Now famous dancer Maddie Ziegler tells Be how Aussie musician Sia has changed her life, and for the better.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity that I've been given," she says, adding, "I don't really feel like I'm working with Sia anymore because we are so close so it just feels like we are hanging out."

The Dance Moms reality star admits Sia gave her the confidence she needed to be able to express herself as she struggled with a lot of insecurities with the rise in fame.

"I used to be super insecure," she tells Be, adding, "I used to be scared of what people would think of me. Now I just do whatever makes me feel good."

Maddie shares that collaborating with Impulse to design her own limited edition fragrance was a perfect way of encouraging young girls to feel empowered and beautiful.

"Young girls have to do whatever they want to do too," she says, "to feel comfortable in their own skin, and do whatever makes them feel good."

"I think just trusting myself and knowing that I'm capable in my own skin to do whatever I put my mind to is really important."

Having said that, the professional dancer has still struggled with the intimidation of fame, especially when it comes to social media.

"It's definitely intimidating at times just because there are all these people watching everything I do," she admits.

"It does worry me a little bit...people may look at what I post and take it the wrong way."

"I do have to be careful of what I post," she reveals, adding, "even if it's something that my friend's understand, fans may not get it, so I do have to be careful with what I post or say."

