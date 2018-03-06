Stan Walker's fight for his life

Stan Walker revealed recently he'd been battling some undisclosed 'health issues' that had caused him to lose weight and dramatically change his appearance.

Now the Kiwi singer — who shot to fame on Australian Idol nine years ago — has released an emotional trailer for a documentary that will reveal his battles.

In the short clip for the self-titled doco, Stan is seen in a hospital bed as his mum April can be heard praying for him to pull through.

He then asks, 'What if I can't sing again? That's my bread and butter' as he appears to be wheeled into surgery.

It's unclear exactly what is wrong, but the 27-year-old carries the same rare cancer gene as April, an aggressive mutation called CDH1,reported.

April has previously spoken out about her battle with breast cancer as a result of the gene, saying it has been responsible for the death of 25 of their family members.

In January, Stan confirmed he had faced 'some challenges healthwise' through his manager to Newshub.

The Light It Up singer took to his Instagram not long after, to say he had 'been a life changing journey full of ups & downs' recently.

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople star was forced to cancel his 2016 tour as his mother, April, was recovering from breast cancer.

Stan inspirational story will be aired on Three in New Zealand soon, with fans already desperate to know how their idol is doing.

"When does it appear on TV so I can literally be prepared to watch it," one fan wrote. "Literally melted my heart Stan, sending love to you and your loved ones."

While others simply wished him a 'speedy recovery' as does everyone here at Be.

