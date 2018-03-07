News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

The reason behind Jennifer Garner's shocked Oscars face

Heather Gardner
Yahoo Entertainment /

Out of the many memes that emerged from Sunday night’s Oscars, one took the crown for most engaging — and most mysterious.

Jennifer Garner reveals the truth behind her Oscars meme – kinda

Jennifer Garner reveals the truth behind her Oscars meme – kinda

Presenter Jennifer Garner was caught on camera clapping along with the show, when she suddenly stopped. A horrified look took over her face. Take a look at the strange moment in the video above.

The video meme quickly went viral for it’s sheer mystery. What was Jennifer Garner thinking of at this exact moment? The internet filled in the blanks.

jennifer garner oscars 2018

Jennifer Garner has explained her viral facial expression at the Oscars. Source: Getty

jennifer garner shocked oscars 2018

This is the look that has had everyone talking. Source: Twitter/bobbyfinger







Clearly tickled by the response to the moment, Garner herself got in on the action providing her own interpretation of what was going through her head. We gotta say, it was pretty hilarious.

"Congrats to Shape of Water. Maybe I should date a fish," was her first hilarious explanation.

"“Hey, Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait, where is my wallet?” she then joked, referring to her Capital One Venture card commercials.

And finally, Girls star Lena Dunham got a mention.

“Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham. Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?" she said.



While the actress’s response was funny, we do have a serious question: Will we ever learn the truth about what Garner was thinking?

Probably not. Still, the internet just loved that she poked fun at herself.







Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top