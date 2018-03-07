US Bachelor dumps winner live on camera

US Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr has gone down in the show's history — after brutally dumping his chosen lady Becca Kufrin on camera just weeks after he proposed.

The race driver revealed to his fiancée he had hopes of a 'reconciliation' with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, just moments after viewers had seen him send her home and profess his love for Becca in the dramatic finale that aired on Monday night.

His brutal change of heart was shown completely unedited with both Arie and Becca being shown on a split screen throughout the entire break-up. You can even pinpoint the moment her heart breaks.

Viewers have been left shocked by the decision to film the devastating dumping which occurred several weeks after the finale was recorded, with some calling it 'the worst season ever' on social media.

Shame on you bachelor production crew!!!!! They had no business filming my poor girl Becca like that!!! — racquel (@racquelbrazen) March 6, 2018

Me @ the bachelor producers who have spent the last few episodes humiliating Becca by inviting her ex to win her back and by filming her breakup #BachelorFinale #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YTUF9zi09h — DreddFighter123 (@dreddick123) March 6, 2018

Leave Becca alone.. Shame on the Bachelor for filming such a private moment.. — TamraDavis (@TsportyDavis) March 6, 2018

Filming this break up is cruel and unusual punishment. For Becca and us. #Bachelor — Jen Gari (@JenGariJenRoss) March 6, 2018

I think the filming of Becca and being caught off guard was heartless. Way to go ABC. #Bachelor — thentherestwo (@thentheres2) March 6, 2018

Arie, 36, broke Becca's heart when he sat her down to confess he still had feelings for the woman he sent home from the exotic finale in Peru.

"You know that I've been struggling a little bit," he told her, admitting he'd been trying to 'sort my feelings out.'

"The reality is that being with you, although it's been everything I wanted, I still think about her and I think you sense that," Arie continued.

"I think the more I hung out with you, the more I felt like I was losing the possibility of reconciling things with Lauren."

OUCH.

Becca, 27, remained incredibly graceful throughout, removing the 3-carat oval diamond sparkler and trying to contain her tears.

She's since taken to Twitter to confess 'deep down, I knew' alongside an image of all the girls that had competed for her former fiancé's heart.

While Arie broke things off with Becca in arguably the cruelest way possible to score another chance with Lauren, it's not been revealed if the two reunited.

On a side note, it's all rather similar to the Australian Bachelor disaster back in 2014, when Blake Garvey ditched his chosen love Sam Frost for runner up Louise Pillidge before the finale had aired.

At least Blake had the courtesy to do it in private.

