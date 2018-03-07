US Bachelor dumps winner live on camera

News

US Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr has gone down in the show's history — after brutally dumping his chosen lady Becca Kufrin on camera just weeks after he proposed.

The race driver revealed to his fiancée he had hopes of a 'reconciliation' with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, just moments after viewers had seen him send her home and profess his love for Becca in the dramatic finale that aired on Monday night.

His brutal change of heart was shown completely unedited with both Arie and Becca being shown on a split screen throughout the entire break-up. You can even pinpoint the moment her heart breaks.

Arie Luyendyk Jr breaks Becca's heart on camera

The US Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr broke his new fiancée's heart when he dumped her on camera AFTER filming wrapped for the show. Source: Nine

Bachelor proposes to Becca before dumping her

Earlier in the show, we'd seen him profess his love for her when he got down on one knee. Source: Nine

Viewers have been left shocked by the decision to film the devastating dumping which occurred several weeks after the finale was recorded, with some calling it 'the worst season ever' on social media.







Arie wants Lauren back

He told Becca he wanted to reconcile with runner-up Lauren who we'd seen him send home. Source: Nine

Arie, 36, broke Becca's heart when he sat her down to confess he still had feelings for the woman he sent home from the exotic finale in Peru.

"You know that I've been struggling a little bit," he told her, admitting he'd been trying to 'sort my feelings out.'

Becca had no idea what was coming and was understandably confused the cameras were there as filming was long over. Source: Nine

"The reality is that being with you, although it's been everything I wanted, I still think about her and I think you sense that," Arie continued.

"I think the more I hung out with you, the more I felt like I was losing the possibility of reconciling things with Lauren."

OUCH.

She removed the lavish engagement ring he had given her in Peru. Source: Nine

Becca, 27, remained incredibly graceful throughout, removing the 3-carat oval diamond sparkler and trying to contain her tears.

She's since taken to Twitter to confess 'deep down, I knew' alongside an image of all the girls that had competed for her former fiancé's heart.

In happier times, before he savagely dumped her on TV. Source: Nine

While Arie broke things off with Becca in arguably the cruelest way possible to score another chance with Lauren, it's not been revealed if the two reunited.

US Bachelor Arie pulls a Blake Garvey

Deja vu. Aussie Bachelor Blake dumped his winner Sam in 2014 after proposing to her in Thailand. He ended up with third runner up Louise. Source: Ten

On a side note, it's all rather similar to the Australian Bachelor disaster back in 2014, when Blake Garvey ditched his chosen love Sam Frost for runner up Louise Pillidge before the finale had aired.

At least Blake had the courtesy to do it in private.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

