Bindi Irwin has been turned into a Barbie

Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, Bindi Irwin, along with many other inspiring female figures, has been made into a Barbie doll.

Mattel, the manufacturer of the popular doll, have released 14 'Shero' - she-hero - dolls of different iconic women from both past and present.

The iconic figures include artist Frida Kahlo, pilot Amelia Earhart, mathematician Katherine Johnson, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, ballerina Misty Copeland and more.

The whole initiative is a part of a brand new Barbie series called 'Inspiring Women' with 'limitless potential in girls'.

"Barbie will be honouring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women's Day, because we know that you can't be what you can't see," general manager of Barbie, Lisa McKnight, said in a statement to Bustle.

“Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything,” she added.

Mattel describes Bindi, 19, as an 'inspiring' individual on their website.

"Bindi has dedicated her life to wildlife conservation and inspiring the next generation to make a difference in the world," Mattel states. "She is a strong believer in empowering kids and looks forward to spreading this message through her international filming work."

We're so proud Bindi is representing Australian women in this brilliant initiative.

Be have reached out to Bindi's representatives for comment on the exciting news.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram