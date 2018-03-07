News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Bindi Irwin has been turned into a Barbie

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, Bindi Irwin, along with many other inspiring female figures, has been made into a Barbie doll.

Chris Evans' heartfelt tribute to young Avengers fan who lost his cancer battle
1:02

Chris Evans' heartfelt tribute to young Avengers fan who lost his cancer battle
Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks doctors and nurses after open-heart surgery
1:04

Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks doctors and nurses after open-heart surgery
Sea freezes over in northeast Kent coast
1:02

Sea freezes over in northeast Kent coast
Firth of Tay partially freezes during monster storm
0:34

Firth of Tay partially freezes during monster storm
Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Battling Social Anxiety
2:12

Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Battling Social Anxiety
Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
0:48

Huge waves crash over house in Cornwall
Snow turns closed Glasgow Airport into barren wasteland
0:41

Snow turns closed Glasgow Airport into barren wasteland
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
1:55

Taylor Swift SQUASHES Selena Gomez Feud Rumors in Instagram Video
Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
1:22

Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
5:16

‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
Kylie Jenner's Top 5 Snapchat Moments
2:32

Kylie Jenner's Top 5 Snapchat Moments
 

Mattel, the manufacturer of the popular doll, have released 14 'Shero' - she-hero - dolls of different iconic women from both past and present.

The iconic figures include artist Frida Kahlo, pilot Amelia Earhart, mathematician Katherine Johnson, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, ballerina Misty Copeland and more.

Bindi Irwin Barbie doll

Australia's golden girl Bindi Irwin has been turned into a Barbie doll ahead of International Women's Day. Source: Instagram / bindisueirwin

The whole initiative is a part of a brand new Barbie series called 'Inspiring Women' with 'limitless potential in girls'.

"Barbie will be honouring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women's Day, because we know that you can't be what you can't see," general manager of Barbie, Lisa McKnight, said in a statement to Bustle.

Bindi Irwin is one of 14 new Barbie dolls which have been released as 'Sheros' which are a part of Mattel's 'Inspiring Women' series. Source: Mattel

“Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything,” she added.

Mattel describes Bindi, 19, as an 'inspiring' individual on their website.

"Bindi has dedicated her life to wildlife conservation and inspiring the next generation to make a difference in the world," Mattel states. "She is a strong believer in empowering kids and looks forward to spreading this message through her international filming work."

Just some of the Barbie 'Sheros'. Source: Mattel

We're so proud Bindi is representing Australian women in this brilliant initiative.

Be have reached out to Bindi's representatives for comment on the exciting news.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top