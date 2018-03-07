Kim K's naked noodle eating baffles everyone

News

The star clearly enjoyed her time on her recent trip to Japan.

In a seductive Instagram post, the 36-year-old showcased herself with chopsticks in hand, noodles in mouth and sans shirt.

Kim Kardashian naked noodles

'Nudels': Kimmy K has taken eating noodles to a whole new level. Source: Instagram / kimkardashian

Even better, the star captioned the photo with a clever pun, 'nudels'. Love it.

And just like anything that goes on in Kimmy K's life, people have a lot to say about her naked noodle eating.

Kim Kardashian boobs

The star is no stranger to baring all on Instagram. Source: Instagram / kimkardashian

Some wanted to join in on the naked noodle fun.






It just made others really hungry for noodles.



'

Some were rather concerned of what motivated her to take her top off while devouring noodles in the first place.




And others just took it as an opportunity to blast the star for loving to create 'shock value' out of anything.





Regardless, this 'nudel' trend is just so Kimmy K.

Excuse us while we go and chow down on some noodles now.

