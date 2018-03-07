Kim K's naked noodle eating baffles everyone

Kim Kardashian has taken the art of eating noodles to a whole new level, by devouring the delicious food totally naked.

The star clearly enjoyed her time on her recent trip to Japan.

In a seductive Instagram post, the 36-year-old showcased herself with chopsticks in hand, noodles in mouth and sans shirt.

Even better, the star captioned the photo with a clever pun, 'nudels'. Love it.

And just like anything that goes on in Kimmy K's life, people have a lot to say about her naked noodle eating.

Some wanted to join in on the naked noodle fun.

Be my friend @KimKardashian - let’s have naked photo shoots and eat noodles while Mr. West plays in the background. 💖 — magalita. (@magalitamayhem) March 6, 2018

@KimKardashian eating noodles topples is a mood — Rowan James (@rowanmjames) March 6, 2018

Life goal: be like kim Kardashian and eat noodles topless in my house — Ashley (@itsAshleyBB) March 6, 2018

kim kardashian eating noodles naked is my 2018 vibe — ava grace (@jjycemanor) March 6, 2018

It just made others really hungry for noodles.

Only @KimKardashian can eat noodles nude and we all start feeling hungry 😋 pic.twitter.com/pOwrZgSe0d — Ogechi (@OgeKimKanyeW) March 6, 2018

Unexpected consequence of latest Kim Kardashian nude selfie is that I really want some super noodles pic.twitter.com/daK7co5Nji — rosie kinchen (@rosiekinchen) March 6, 2018

This just makes me want noodles — Blake Smith (@blakesmithy16) March 6, 2018

Some were rather concerned of what motivated her to take her top off while devouring noodles in the first place.

I am less concerned with the fact that @KimKardashian posted a topless picture because really what else is new, than I am by the fact that she made the decision to eat Ramon noodles topless. Why?... just why? 🍜 #KimK #ToplessRamon — Trish Seaver (@tggriff) March 6, 2018

At what point did Kim Kardashian order her noodles and then be like “Let me just take my top off quickly... Got the gram!! Check please!!” — Morgan (@morganpw) March 6, 2018

And others just took it as an opportunity to blast the star for loving to create 'shock value' out of anything.

@KimKardashian ya sure Kim . Eat your noodles naked!! As you do!! Jesus can you do anything with clothes on anymore. God you are get more desperate for attention by the minute. I’m getting embarrassed for you now at this stage. And loose the pink hair. It’s absolutely shocking!! — Lucia M ☘️ (@lucytyers) March 6, 2018

Kim Kardashian is the biggest attention seeker. Why would u put a photo up naked eating noodles 😭😂 — alisha (@alishahiggins_) March 6, 2018

Why does @KimKardashian need to do everything for shock value. Put on a shirt and eat your noodles. — RBM (@RichMerriman) March 6, 2018

Regardless, this 'nudel' trend is just so Kimmy K.

Excuse us while we go and chow down on some noodles now.

