Katie Holmes reveals Suri's secret talent

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Katie Holmes has revealed her daughter Suri has an incredible talent, admitting it makes parenting the 11-year-old 'challenging'.

The former Dawson's Creek star told Jimmy Fallon her daughter was a 'really good' skiier, so good in fact she can't keep up with her on the slopes.

"She's really good, so that's a challenge because she's really good and I'm trying to keep up," the 39-year-old told The Tonight Show host. "And I'm like, 'no, no, no, not the double blue, I can't do it.'"

Katie Holmes reveals Suri is a great skiier

Katie made a confession about her daughter's secret skill on Jimmy Fallon. Source: NBC

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes are very close and enjoy sport together. Here they are watching a basketball game last year. Source: Getty

Hilariously dad-of-two Jimmy appeared to be able to relate, asking if she pleads with Suri to 'stick to the bunny slope'.

He then admitted skiing for him and his family is an 'ordeal' with all the outfits and equipment, something Katie — who has rumoured to have been dating actor Jamie Foxx since 2013 — totally understood.
Katie Holmes daughter Suri

She said she struggles to keep up with her and is worried on the snow. Source: NBC

Katie Holmes on Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy could relate, saying taking kids skiing is an 'ordeal.' Source: Getty

If reports Katie is expecting again are true, she may have a second kid to chase after on the snow.

An insider close to actress, who was once married to Tom Cruise, has claimed she's 'hit the three-month mark' and is due in August in NW magazine this week.

Katie Holmes Jamie Foxx Grammys

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, here at a pre-Grammys party in January, are reportedly expecting their first child together much to Suri's delight. Source: Getty

Maybe Suri can teach a little sibling how to rock it on the slopes one day? Source: Getty

They also said that Suri was excited about becoming a big sister.

"She's always wanted a younger sibling to play with, and Katie has an inkling that the second child will be a girl, too," the source said.

Maybe she can teach her little brother or sister her epic skiing skills.

