Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

The weird reason Hughesy is losing so many teeth

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes has revealed he's started losing a lot of teeth and there's a very interesting reason behind his loss of gnashers.

On Tuesday night Hughesy admitted on his new comedy show Hughesy, We Have A Problem, he's lost 10 teeth so far.

But only being 47, the comedian still has a lot of spring in his step and seems healthy, so why on earth is he losing so many?

Hughesy 2017

Hughesy, pictured here in 2017, has revealed he's started losing a lot of teeth and there's a very interesting reason behind his loss of gnashers. Source: Getty

Apparently it's all down to his country roots.

Oh, and his wife thinks he looks like a 'meth addict'. How lovely.

"But I'm from the country and she's from the city and when you're from the country and your teeth fall out, you get on with your day," he explained on his new Network Ten show.

On the other hand, when you're from the city 'you've got to keep them (teeth) in your mouth your whole life,' according to Hughesy.

Hughesy 2016

Apparently his teeth loss is all down to the fact that Hughesy (here in 2016) is from the country. Source: Getty

His wife, Holly, wasn't going to let his country roots take his gnashers and 'forced' him to go to a specialist but, it wasn't great news.

"The person took an x-ray of my mouth, and told me I don't have enough jaw to fit the bolts to put in the false teeth," he explained.

It could all be rectified but with a complicated surgery transferring some hip bone into his mouth, but there's still a six-month wait 'to see whether that nips with your jaw bone'.

Then the drilling would start to fit 'bolts' for false teeth or veneers. Ouch.

We sympathise with Hughesy during his difficult teeth times.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

