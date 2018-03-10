News

Exclusive: John Boyega on beating Idris Elba to play 007

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Idris Elba has been tipped to be the next James Bond, but some reckon Idris' on-screen son John Boyega may beat him for the role of 007.

When chatting exclusively to Be about his new role as Idris' son inPacific Rim Uprising, the actor discussed his potential to play the role of James Bond.

"We can both do it," John jokingly said.

John Boyega Idris Elba

Can you imagine both these gorgeous men in one Bond movie? Let's just take a moment to dream. Source: Getty

He suggested Idris could be James Bond and he could play James Bond Jr.

Not going to lie, we love that suggestion.

Can you imagine both these gorgeous men in one Bond movie? Let's just take a moment to dream.

Idris Elba John Boyega

He suggested Idris could be James Bond and he could play James Bond Jr. Source: Getty

However, on a more serious note John admitted he's probably too young to be considered for the role of 007 right now.

"For me, at 25-years-old, James Bond, I'm a bit too young for it now," he admitted.

The star also noted Daniel Craig is still the one playing 007.

Scott Eastwood John Boyega Pacific Rim Uprising

The hunk stars alongside Scott Eastwood in the new sci-fi flick Pacific Rim Uprising. Source: Universal Pictures

"But Daniel Craig is not done yet," he said. "We still get to enjoy him in at least one more film, I hope."

For now, John is 'cool' starring in films like Star Wars and his upcoming flick Pacific Rim Uprising which is out in Australia on March 22, 2018.

