Jackie Gillies connected with Princess Diana

She's channelled several high-profile people for her famous campmates during her stint in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

But celebrity psychic Jackie Gilles has revealed she connected with Princess Diana during a reading for Paul Burrell, saying she gave the former butler 'information nobody knew'.

Her astonishing confession came in a chat with HIT's Stav, Abby and Matt following after being voted off the Channel Ten show.

"The information I gave Paul, nobody knew," she told the radio hosts. "And because I'm so aware with my connection, I had to write things down so the Australian public wouldn't hear it."

star gave Paul an intense 25-minute long reading that wasn't aired on TV, which caused the 59-year-old to become extremely emotional as it contained things 'so accurate, there are no ways I could of known these things because they're not public knowledge'.

"She did come through and she did give information nobody knew except for Paul,' she added.

Earlier in the series, she channelled the late Charlotte Dawson, who was Simone Holtznagel's mentor on Australia's Next Top Model.

“She is telling me you have a lot of anger as to why she did what she did," Jackie told her. "And she’s telling me to tell you, she had financial distress. She is telling me it all got too much for her."

"She is sorry with the way she left.”

Jackie wasn't the only clairvoyant this season, with American medium John Edward visiting the celebrity camp mates in the South African jungle and also channelling Diana.

The Brit — who hit the headlines in March 2017 when he married a man after a 32-year marriage with wife Maria — has been accused of 'cashing in' on his relationship with the princess, something he defended to jungle campmate Danny Green.

“When you love someone very much in life and they pass, it is very hard to let go of them," he said. "It doesn’t matter who they are."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram