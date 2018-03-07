News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

Jackie Gillies connected with Princess Diana

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

She's channelled several high-profile people for her famous campmates during her stint in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

But celebrity psychic Jackie Gilles has revealed she connected with Princess Diana during a reading for Paul Burrell, saying she gave the former butler 'information nobody knew'.

Her astonishing confession came in a chat with HIT's Stav, Abby and Matt following after being voted off the Channel Ten show.

Paul Burrell Princess Diana Jackie Gillies

Jackie shared a message from Princess Diana with Paul Burrell. Source: Ten

The celebrity psychic confirmed she knew things no one else would know. Source: Ten

"The information I gave Paul, nobody knew," she told the radio hosts. "And because I'm so aware with my connection, I had to write things down so the Australian public wouldn't hear it."

The Real Housewives of Melbourne star gave Paul an intense 25-minute long reading that wasn't aired on TV, which caused the 59-year-old to become extremely emotional as it contained things 'so accurate, there are no ways I could of known these things because they're not public knowledge'.
Paul Burrell and Princess Diana

Paul was the princess' butler until her death in 1997, seen here together in 1994. Source: Getty

"She did come through and she did give information nobody knew except for Paul,' she added.

Earlier in the series, she channelled the late Charlotte Dawson, who was Simone Holtznagel's mentor on Australia's Next Top Model.

Jackie Gillies I'm a celebrity Simone Goltznagel Charlotte Dawson

Jackie previously gave her camp mate Simone a reading which featured a message from the late Charlotte Dawson. Source: Ten

“She is telling me you have a lot of anger as to why she did what she did," Jackie told her. "And she’s telling me to tell you, she had financial distress. She is telling me it all got too much for her."

"She is sorry with the way she left.”

Jackie wasn't the only clairvoyant this season, with American medium John Edward visiting the celebrity camp mates in the South African jungle and also channelling Diana.

Paul Burrell Princess Diana I'm A celebrity 2018

Paul Burrell was emotional whenever he talked about Diana during his time on the show. Source: Ten

The Brit — who hit the headlines in March 2017 when he married a man after a 32-year marriage with wife Maria — has been accused of 'cashing in' on his relationship with the princess, something he defended to jungle campmate Danny Green.

“When you love someone very much in life and they pass, it is very hard to let go of them," he said. "It doesn’t matter who they are."

