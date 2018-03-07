MKR star Roula's Home And Away dream

News

The 34-year-old reality star has revealed her acting ambitions, and a gig on Home And Away could be the perfect way to start.

"I don't know about my acting skills, but if that opportunity came up, I would hand-down 100 per cent be saying, 'Put me on'," she told TV Week magazine.

roula my kitchen rules

My Kitchen Rules star Roula says she'd love to star in Home And Away. Source: Instagram/roularulz

When in Summer Bay, most of the stars end up filming some bikini scenes for the popular Channel Seven soap.

And Roula says she has no problem with stripping down for a fun beach shoot.

"I'm bikini ready," she said, revealing she goes to the gym on a daily basis.

roula home and away

Roula says she has no problem with stripping down for a fun beach shoot. "I'm bikini ready," she said, revealing she goes to the gym on a daily basis. Source: Instagram/roularulz

Roula has been keeping fans entertained for the past few weeks on cooking show My Kitchen Rules.

However her time on the show came to an end this week, when she and partner Rachael were booted off.

roula rachael mkr

Roula competed on the cooking show alongside pal Rachael. Source: Channel Seven

