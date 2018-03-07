MKR star Roula's Home And Away dream

She stirred plenty of drama on My Kitchen Rules, and now eliminated contestant Roula is ready to shake things up in Summer Bay.

The 34-year-old reality star has revealed her acting ambitions, and a gig on Home And Away could be the perfect way to start.

"I don't know about my acting skills, but if that opportunity came up, I would hand-down 100 per cent be saying, 'Put me on'," she told TV Week magazine.

When in Summer Bay, most of the stars end up filming some bikini scenes for the popular Channel Seven soap.

And Roula says she has no problem with stripping down for a fun beach shoot.

"I'm bikini ready," she said, revealing she goes to the gym on a daily basis.

Roula has been keeping fans entertained for the past few weeks on cooking show My Kitchen Rules.

However her time on the show came to an end this week, when she and partner Rachael were booted off.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram