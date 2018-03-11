News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
MAFS' Gabi's fiercest moments

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

She's the Married At First Sight bride who has been branded a 'hero' for standing up for herself on the show.

So it seemed fitting for Be to highlight Gabrielle Bartlett's fiercest moments ahead of the final commitment ceremony tonight.

The mum-of-one first came onto our radar as a fearless female when she handled her 'husband' Nasser Sultan's sudden change of heart like a total boss.

Nasser Gabrielle MAFS

Gabi has battled throughout her relationship with Nasser but always managed to express herself. Source: Nine

MAFS Gabrielle Bartlett

She certainly knows how to speak her mind. Source: Nine

During their weekly commitment ceremony, the 44-year-old showed she was in control of her own destiny by choosing to leave after he 'friend zoned' her.

Despite Nasser choosing to stay, the plus-size model explained her decision was an effort to wake up her man up to the seriousness of their troubles.

Gabrielle opted to leave in a shock example of her being a total boss. Source: Nine

"I have to move forward to the man that I might meet out there, who does want to love me,' Gabi said.

"I need to go and find that man and I'm wanting to check that you're not it."

Check her out being strong and confident below.

When the couple's love life started to dwindle, Gabi once again showed she was a tough cookie and didn't make the situation about her.

During a discussion about the fact they were intimate during their honeymoon but were now no longer physical, Gabi supported her man through his emotional struggles.

The pair hit it off initially, having a great time on their honeymoon together and having sex. Source: Nine

"Any advances you make towards me would be welcome and you won't be rejected," she tells him, whilst not putting pressure on him to perform.

There's not many people who could handle such a tricky situation so delicately.

Gabi has said she would welcome any attention from her hubby and became teary when discussing their lack of intimacy but respected his feelings. Source: Nine

Let's face it, 50-year-old Nasser would was a bit of a brat during Gabi's home stay — especially when he refused to meet her friends because he thought the apartment she'd rented for his visit was 'possessed.'

When the fitness instructor packed his things and left, many would have been too upset by their partner's lack of commitment to have continued with their plans.

Not Gabi.

MAFS Gabrielle Bartlett

The mum of one went ahead and saw her girlfriends, despite her husband walking out on her. Source: Nine

She went ahead and met up with her girlfriends anyway, enjoying several glasses of wine and definitely not letting Nasser's meltdown destroy her night out.

Go girl!

Around the same time, Gabi also delivered one of our favourite moments, where she told Nasser 'don't tell me how I'm thinking'.

See her slay again below.

Most recently, the single mum wowed Australia when she chose to stay, despite the couple's terrible week together.

Proving she wasn't going to let Nasser get away with leaving her all alone during her home stay, she opted to stay telling her husband, "Bad luck, Donald Duck."

Gabrielle Nasser MAFS

Gabrielle recently opted to stay after Nasser said he wanted to leave, adding she wanted to be in control of the situation after Nasser took the reins. Source: Nine

"Let this card remind you of who you're sitting next to," she told her hubby of a few months. "I'm not a doormat."

Boom.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

