Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

Margot Robbie's heart races for former Neighbours hubby

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Margot Robbie starred on Neighbours for three years from 2008 to 2011 and it appears she still has very fond memories of her on-screen husband Sam Clark.

Sam posted a hilarious collage of his old 'ball and chain' Margot's heart rate increasing when she was shown a video of him by BBC Radio One host Nick Grimshaw last month.

In a challenge heart monitor challenge video, the 27-year-old's heart rate was already incredibly high at 101 but immediately jumped when she saw a message from Sam.



Margot Robbie and Sam Clark pictured here in 2009. Source: Getty

In the video, Sam challenged his former co-star to reveal the embarrassing pet name their mothers used to call them.

Margot's heart rate got so high the monitor started beeping, so professionals actually had to intervene to fix the monitor.

Margot's heart rate got so high the monitor started beeping, so professionals actually had to intervene to fix the monitor. Source: BBC Radio One

Once everything was sorted, Margot revealed her childhood nickname was 'Margy Moo' and Sam's was 'Sammy Lamby'. How cute.

We're not going to lie we definitely miss the Margot Robbie Neighbours days.

