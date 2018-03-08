News

Exclusive: Truth behind Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie 'romance'

Exclusive: Truth behind Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie 'romance'

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

She's a recent Oscar nominee and he's the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood, and it hasn't taken long for talk of a Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt 'romance' to emerge.

Now apart from the fact that Margot is happily married to film assistant Tom Ackerley, we also have solid confirmation that Brargot is actually not a thing.

"These claims are untrue and seem fan-driven," a well-placed source close to Brad revealed to Be.

brad pitt margot robbie

A source close to Brad Pitt has confirmed that Brad and Margot Robbie are definitely not an item. Source: Getty

It comes after reports in OK! magazine claimed the 54-year-old actor has 'had a bit of a crush' on the 27-year-old Australian actress.

"He thinks she's the hottest girl in Hollywood right now," an 'insider' told the publication.

The source also claims that Brad has been keen to work with Margot on films in the past, but his then-wife Angelina Jolie wasn't a fan of the idea.

Previous reports claim Brad has been keen to work with Margot on films in the past, but his then-wife Angelina Jolie (pictured) wasn't a fan of the idea. Source: Getty

So far Margot has only made a cameo appearance in Brad's 2015 film, The Big Short.

"Now he's single again you can expect Brad to go after Margot with a passion," the insider added.

Meanwhile Margot tied the knot with beau Tom back in late 2016, and social media photos shows the pair are going from strength-to-strength.

Tom Ackerley Margot Robbie

Margot tied the knot with beau Tom Ackerley back in late 2016, and social media photos shows the pair are going from strength-to-strength. Source: Instagram/@alpha_meows

