Exclusive: Truth behind Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie 'romance'

She's a recent Oscar nominee and he's the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood, and it hasn't taken long for talk of a Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt 'romance' to emerge.

Now apart from the fact that Margot is happily married to film assistant Tom Ackerley, we also have solid confirmation that Brargot is actually not a thing.

"These claims are untrue and seem fan-driven," a well-placed source close to Brad revealed to Be.

It comes after reports in OK! magazine claimed the 54-year-old actor has 'had a bit of a crush' on the 27-year-old Australian actress.

"He thinks she's the hottest girl in Hollywood right now," an 'insider' told the publication.

The source also claims that Brad has been keen to work with Margot on films in the past, but his then-wife Angelina Jolie wasn't a fan of the idea.

So far Margot has only made a cameo appearance in Brad's 2015 film, The Big Short.

"Now he's single again you can expect Brad to go after Margot with a passion," the insider added.

Meanwhile Margot tied the knot with beau Tom back in late 2016, and social media photos shows the pair are going from strength-to-strength.

