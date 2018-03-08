Ed Sheeran grants terminally ill 5-year-old's wish

Ed Sheeran has made a terminally ill 5-year-old girl's dream a reality.

While the iconic singer was in Adelaide on his sold out Australian tour, Ed met the young fan before he stepped out to perform at the concert.

Holley Lavington's family shared the heartwarming moment on her Facebook page.

"Today Holley got to meet her favourite singer Ed Sheeran for a meet-and-greet, such a amazing experience for Holley," the post reads. "What a great humble guy."

Holley suffers from the terminal illness Batten disease.

It is a fatal disease of the nervous system which normally begins in childhood.

Those who are affected can suffer from mental impairment, seizures, loss of sight, loss of motor skills and speech impairment.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for the fatal disease.

Holley seemed to have an amazing time meeting Ed and also got to enjoy his concert in Adelaide.

We're so happy that her dream to meet the singer came true.

