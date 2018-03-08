News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Blac Chyna's bizarre beach photo shoot

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Blac Chyna has been enjoying some sun, sea and sand in rather interesting beach get up.

The mum-of-two was seen posing up a storm while in Malibu for a photo shoot in a netted bikini and an extremely long black kaftan.

It appeared to be tiring work for Rob Kardashian's ex as she was sipping on some water the entire time.

Blac Chyna Malibu black bikini

Blac Chyna was seen posing up a storm while in Malibu for a photo shoot in a netted bikini and an extremely long black kaftan. Source: Backgrid

Blac Chyna drinking water Malibu black bikini

It appeared to be tiring work for Rob Kardashian's ex as she was sipping on some water the entire time. Source: Backgrid

Rather parched are we, Chyna?

Perhaps taking some modelling tips from her former in-laws, Chyna had her derrière on show for the shoot.

Modelling head-to-toe, the 29-year-old looked like she was having fun.

Chyna looked fab as she frolocked on the beach without a care in the world. Source: Backgrid

Chyna looked fab as she frolicked on the beach without a care in the world.

It's been a rather tough time for Chyna as of late with her tumultuous relationship with baby daddy Rob and sex tapes being leaked online.

Perhaps taking some modelling tips from her former in-laws, Chyna had her derrière on show for the shoot. Source: Backgrid

We're glad Chyna is sticking to the age old saying: If you've got it, flaunt it.

You go, girl.

