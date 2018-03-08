News

MAFS star Davina Rankin's anti-cyberbullying campaign

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Married At First Sight star Davina Rankin has copped a lot of backlash from her stint on the show.

With over 300,000 Instagram followers, she has reportedly received some extremely horrible comments and even some death threats.

So much so, it seems the 26-year-old is wanting to take a stand against cyberbullying and is wanting to use her following to raise awareness, ABC reports.

Davina is apparently set to met with Dianne Farmer, a Queensland Labor MP, to discuss the problem of online bullying. Source: YouTube / Davina Rankin

According to the publication, Davina is set to meet with Dianne Farmer, a Queensland Labor MP, to discuss the problem of online bullying.

"I barely got out of this whole ordeal alive, I can't even imagine what it would be like for younger boys and girls who have to deal with this alone," Davina told the outlet.

The MAFS star was baffled by the 'crazy' scrutiny she came under due to her 'affair' with co-star Dean Wells on their partners Ryan Gallagher and Tracey Jewel.

MAFS Davina Rankin

The MAFS star was baffled by the 'crazy' scrutiny she came under due to her 'affair' with co-star Dean Wells on their partners Ryan Gallagher and Tracey Jewel. Source: Instagram / davvyxx

"They genuinely believe I had an affair on my husband," Davina explained to ABC. "This was a guy I'd only known for a week, we're not boyfriend and girlfriend, let alone husband and wife."

The bikini model made a good point if their 'affair' was such a big 'secret' then 'why were there cameras in [her] face the whole time?'.

Maybe Davina's points are right, and people need to take a step back before they send someone a hateful message online.

For confidential help, call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit https://www.lifeline.org.au.

