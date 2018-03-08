Oprah's sign from God about running for president

Following Oprah Winfrey's incredible Time's Up speech at this year's Golden Globes, the campaign for her to run for the 2020 presidency has emerged with full force.

However, the former queen of daytime has had her reservations about it, telling People she would need a sign from God in order to persuade her to run.

Well, that's exactly what happened when she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night.

The host had been discussing with Oprah her comments about receiving a sign from God to run for president when coincidentally God appeared. What great timing.

Oprah, clearly taken aback, couldn't contain her laughter at God's sudden arrival.

Something that would've definitely pleased the 64-year-old was God admitting he was a 'big fan' of hers, and she returned the compliment to the man upstairs.

"That's great to hear, I'm a big fan of yours too, God," Oprah said laughing.

"Wow! Oprah knows who I am?! I can't wait to tell Jesus," God said.

Then he got down to the serious business, giving Oprah the sign she needs for her presidential campaign.

The man upstairs simply held up a clear sign reading 'run'.

"All I can say God is, running is now a part of my exercise routine," she said.

Apparently the sign needed to be clearer.

God did exactly that changing into some 'Oprah 2020' merchandise.

Does Oprah need more of a sign? We think not.

Now God has spoken to her #Oprah2020 must now be a thing. Please and thank you.

