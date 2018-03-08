News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

Oprah's sign from God about running for president

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Following Oprah Winfrey's incredible Time's Up speech at this year's Golden Globes, the campaign for her to run for the 2020 presidency has emerged with full force.

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
&ldquo;Stranger Things&rsquo; Showrunner&rsquo;s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
1:57

“Stranger Things’ Showrunner’s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
1:42

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
1:01

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
1:18

Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
1:14

Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
0:21

Sophie Monk takes jab at Karl Stefanovic over Ubergate
Is Tyga Dating Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Friend Stassie?!
2:20

Is Tyga Dating Kylie Jenner’s Friend Stassie?!
Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
1:30

Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
3:14

Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
PLL Spinoff 'Perfectionists' Releases FIRST LOOK Photos & Cast Teases BTS Footag
2:07

PLL Spinoff 'Perfectionists' Releases FIRST LOOK Photos & Cast Teases BTS Footag
Cat Showers Baby With Affection
0:58

Cat Showers Baby With Affection
 

However, the former queen of daytime has had her reservations about it, telling People she would need a sign from God in order to persuade her to run.

Well, that's exactly what happened when she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night.

Oprah, clearly taken aback, couldn't contain her laughter at God's sudden arrival. Source: YouTube / The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The host had been discussing with Oprah her comments about receiving a sign from God to run for president when coincidentally God appeared. What great timing.

Oprah, clearly taken aback, couldn't contain her laughter at God's sudden arrival.

Something that would've definitely pleased the 64-year-old was God admitting he was a 'big fan' of hers, and she returned the compliment to the man upstairs.

"That's great to hear, I'm a big fan of yours too, God," Oprah said laughing.

"Wow! Oprah knows who I am?! I can't wait to tell Jesus," God said.

God got down to the serious business, giving Oprah the sign she needs for her presidential campaign. Source: YouTube / The Late Show With Stephen Cobert

Then he got down to the serious business, giving Oprah the sign she needs for her presidential campaign.

The man upstairs simply held up a clear sign reading 'run'.

"All I can say God is, running is now a part of my exercise routine," she said.

Oprah joked that running was in fact now a part of her exercise routine. Source: YouTube / The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Apparently the sign needed to be clearer.

God did exactly that changing into some 'Oprah 2020' merchandise.

Does Oprah need more of a sign? We think not.

Does Oprah need more of a sign? We think not. Source: YouTube / The Late Show with Stephen Cobert

Now God has spoken to her #Oprah2020 must now be a thing. Please and thank you.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top