Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Kate Langbroek keeps positive after violent attack

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Radio presenter Kate Langbroek is doing her best to keep positive after being the victim of a violent attack earlier this week.

The 52-year-old spent her Thursday night enjoying her 2Day FM radio co-host Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes' comedy show in Brisbane.

It was just two days earlier when Kate had called for an end to violence near a boarding house in Melbourne, after she was allegedly injured by a man she claims tried to break into her home.

kate langbroek positive after violent attack

Radio presenter Kate Langbroek is doing her best to keep positive after being the victim of a violent attack earlier this week. Source: Instagram/katelangbroek

Sharing a photo of her outing on Thursday as she took her mind off the traumatic incident, Kate wrote an uplifting message to her Instagram followers.

"In what has been a big week, praise be for comedy. @sachafrench and I leaving the loveliest @thejohnsonapartments to see brilliant @dhughesy perform in my hometown of brisbane. Laffs needed... (sic)," she wrote.

On Tuesday the comedian told Hughsey and Kate show listeners that babysitter Annabelle was walking to her car parked outside the home about 10pm last Friday, when a man allegedly chased the young woman and tried to get into the passenger seat.

Earlier this week Kate showed off a bruise from the alleged attack outside her St Kilda home. Source: Kate Langbroek / Twitter

The fearful babysitter told listeners she ran back to Langbroek’s home and banged on the door desperate for help, before Kate and her husband went outside to see what's happenng, leaving Annabelle and their young children inside.

On Wednesday Kate shared a picture of a wrist injury she allegedly received during the incident.

hughesy kate

Kate (pictured with radio co-host Dave Hughes) shared an on-air account of a terrifying alleged assault outside her home. Source: Instagram

"This is the bruise I sustained trying to keep that 'vulnerable' resident from kicking our front door in on Friday night. Children inside,” she tweeted.

“The real vulnerable are the decent citizens of St Kilda. We await your action.”

With additional reporting by Yahoo7 News.

