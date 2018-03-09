Ed Westwick accused of holding stylist as 'sex slave'

Ed Westwick has been accused of sexual assault by a fourth woman, with new allegations coming to light that claim the Gossip Girl star held a stylist as a 'sex slave' for 48 hours.

Haley Camille Freedman, 23, has named Westwick in court documents filed against her former partners, accusing them of 'shunning' her and cutting her out of the business after she went public with her story in 2014.

Freedman described being kept at the 30-year-old actor's house against her will for two days in the papers, after initially having consensual sex that ended when things became 'violent' TMZ reports.

She claims the Snatch star — who is described as 'monstrous', a 'serial rapist,' and 'abusive, crazed alcoholic' in the files — was able to keep her at his estate in LA because she had no reception on her phone and no way of getting home but then continued to demand sex from her.

"Westwick insisted on more intercourse with Freedman, who clearly expressed that she did not want any more sex but wanted to leave," TMZ reported after obtaining the court papers. "Westwick ignored her, removing her clothing and taking her sexually anyway."

Haley Freedman, who was 19 at the time, is the fourth woman to level allegations against Ed Westwick, following claims made by actress' Kristina Cohen, Aurelie Wynn and producer Rachel Eck.

Kristina was the first woman to come forward, claiming she was sexually assaulted by the star when she crashed out at a party held in his home.

"I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me," she wrote in a Facebook post last November. "I told him to stop, but he was strong."

While Ed hasn't spoke out about the most recent allegations, he did make a statement at the time he was first accused.

"I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman," he wrote on Twitter. "I certainly have never committed rape.”

