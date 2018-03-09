News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Ed Westwick accused of holding stylist as 'sex slave'

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Ed Westwick has been accused of sexual assault by a fourth woman, with new allegations coming to light that claim the Gossip Girl star held a stylist as a 'sex slave' for 48 hours.

Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
2:41

Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
3:08

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
2:37

Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
 

Haley Camille Freedman, 23, has named Westwick in court documents filed against her former partners, accusing them of 'shunning' her and cutting her out of the business after she went public with her story in 2014.

Freedman described being kept at the 30-year-old actor's house against her will for two days in the papers, after initially having consensual sex that ended when things became 'violent' TMZ reports.

Ed Westwick, pictured here in 2017, has been accused of holding a stylist hostage in 2014 at his home, forcing her to be a 'sex slave'. Source: Getty

Ed Westwick accused fourth time sexual assault

Haley Freedman has listed Ed Westwick as her abuser in court documents filed against her former business partners, who she claims cut her out of their company when she went public with her claims in 2014. Source: Instagram/HaleyCamille

She claims the Snatch star — who is described as 'monstrous', a 'serial rapist,' and 'abusive, crazed alcoholic' in the files — was able to keep her at his estate in LA because she had no reception on her phone and no way of getting home but then continued to demand sex from her.

"Westwick insisted on more intercourse with Freedman, who clearly expressed that she did not want any more sex but wanted to leave," TMZ reported after obtaining the court papers. "Westwick ignored her, removing her clothing and taking her sexually anyway."

The British actor's ex girlfriend, America's Next Top Model contestant Jessica Serfaty, defended the initial allegations in November 2017. Source: Getty

Haley Freedman, who was 19 at the time, is the fourth woman to level allegations against Ed Westwick, following claims made by actress' Kristina Cohen, Aurelie Wynn and producer Rachel Eck.

Kristina was the first woman to come forward, claiming she was sexually assaulted by the star when she crashed out at a party held in his home.

Kristina Cohen said he forced himself on top of her whilst she was having a nap in an incident from 2014. Source: Facebook

"I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me," she wrote in a Facebook post last November. "I told him to stop, but he was strong."

While Ed hasn't spoke out about the most recent allegations, he did make a statement at the time he was first accused.

"I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman," he wrote on Twitter. "I certainly have never committed rape.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top