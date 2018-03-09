Bachelor star's cosmetic surgery hell

Former Bachelor star Zilda Williams has dabbled in a bit of nip and tuck over the years, but it seems going under the knife has caused her a bit of strife recently.

Bachelor star Zilda Williams cosmetic surgery nightmare

The reality star from Sam Wood's season of the dating show is known to have had a breast reduction two years ago to go back to her natural DD's, after boosting them to a FF cup when she was in her twenties.

Now it seems as though Zilda is living our worst nightmare, with potentially more surgery to rectify her boobs that have apparently inflated on their own.

"My boobs are back to EEs," she recently said, according to Daily Mail.

"Time to update the wardrobe! Need bras and bikinis asap."

Fans have since noticed her larger bust and have left comments asking if she's had another boob job.

It was back in 2016 when she opened up about complications she endured as a result of reduction surgery.

"It's something that's very common but it was quite serious and it was a real battle," she told Daily Mail at the time, choosing not to specify any details surrounding the complications.

Here's hoping Zilda can keep abreast of the situation so she won't need to have any more shock procedures.

Be has reached out to Zilda for comment.

