News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Bachelor star's cosmetic surgery hell

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Former Bachelor star Zilda Williams has dabbled in a bit of nip and tuck over the years, but it seems going under the knife has caused her a bit of strife recently.

Bachelor star Zilda Williams cosmetic surgery nightmare

Bachelor star Zilda Williams cosmetic surgery nightmare

The reality star from Sam Wood's season of the dating show is known to have had a breast reduction two years ago to go back to her natural DD's, after boosting them to a FF cup when she was in her twenties.

Now it seems as though Zilda is living our worst nightmare, with potentially more surgery to rectify her boobs that have apparently inflated on their own.

zilda williams boob job

Former Bachelor star Zilda Williams has dabbled in a bit of nip and tuck over the years, but it seems going under the knife has caused her a bit of strife recently. Source: Instagram/zildawilliams

"My boobs are back to EEs," she recently said, according to Daily Mail.

"Time to update the wardrobe! Need bras and bikinis asap."

Fans have since noticed her larger bust and have left comments asking if she's had another boob job.

zilda williams cosmetic surgery

The reality star from Sam Wood's season of the dating show is known to have had a breast reduction two years ago to go back to her natural DD's, after boosting them to a FF cup when she was in her twenties. Source: Instagram/zildawilliams

It was back in 2016 when she opened up about complications she endured as a result of reduction surgery.

"It's something that's very common but it was quite serious and it was a real battle," she told Daily Mail at the time, choosing not to specify any details surrounding the complications.

zilda williams bachelor

Zilda appeared on The Bachelor back in 2015. Source: Getty

Here's hoping Zilda can keep abreast of the situation so she won't need to have any more shock procedures.

Be has reached out to Zilda for comment.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top