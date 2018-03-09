News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Suits gets surprise spin-off

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Legal-based drama Suits may be about the relationship between high-flying lawyer Harvey Specter and his protégé Mike Ross, but it has more than a handful of powerful females.

Meghan Markle's steamy shower scene in Suits
0:50

Meghan Markle's steamy shower scene in Suits
Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress; Asks EVERY Female Nominee To Stand With Her | 2018 Oscars
1:18

Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress; Asks EVERY Female Nominee To Stand With Her | 2018 Oscars
Woman's photo shoot celebrates freezing her eggs - by posing with edible ones
1:23

Woman's photo shoot celebrates freezing her eggs - by posing with edible ones
10 Year Old Gymnast Set To Become Olympic Star | KICK-ASS KIDS
5:04

10 Year Old Gymnast Set To Become Olympic Star
Madison Beer Set To Star In Her Own Reality Show 'Making Madison'
1:17

Madison Beer Set To Star In Her Own Reality Show 'Making Madison'
Sweet Suspense Keeps &quot;Hanging On&quot; - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
4:48

Sweet Suspense Keeps "Hanging On" - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
Khaya Cohen is on the &quot;Borderline&quot; - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
5:00

Khaya Cohen is on the "Borderline" - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
Judge Gina: When not to wear activewear
1:23

Judge Gina: When not to wear activewear
Julianne Hough in Her Birthday Suit
1:14

Julianne Hough in Her Birthday Suit
Carlito Olivero Seeks the Truth with &quot;I Need To Know&quot; - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
5:06

Carlito Olivero Seeks the Truth with "I Need To Know" - THE X FACTOR USA 2013
President Obama Recognizes The Athletes Of The Rio Oylympics
4:33

President Obama Recognizes The Athletes Of The Rio Oylympics
Meghan Markle's sexy return to Suits Season 7
0:36

Meghan Markle's sexy return to Suits Season 7
 

Now hot shot female lawyer Jessica Pearson played by Gina Torres is getting her own spin-off and we are totally here for it.

The 48-year-old is set to boss it in her new lead role, which will be based in Chicago where we saw her character head in 2016 in the name of love.

Gina Torres Suits Jessica Pearson

Gina Torres has been announced as the female star of the new Suits spin-off, which is yet to be named. Source: Getty

She left the show in 2016, but will return in the new season based around her bad ass character Jessica Pearson. Source: Getty

“Gina’s portrayal of Jessica Pearson as one of television’s strongest, most successful businesswomen has made a huge impact with fans,” said Chris McCumber, president of the show's production company, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

“We can’t wait to explore this next chapter in the ‘Suits’ legacy," he added. "[It's] a brand new world for Jessica.”


Naturally fans of the show are super excited, with many taking to social media to express their joy.







Gabriel Macht Gina Torres

She starred in Suits for seven seasons, alongside Gabriel Macht. Source: Getty

Others have been quick to celebrate the diversity that comes with the news, highlighting that Gina is an Afro-Latina woman of Cuban descent who speaks Spanish.



Gina is also set to take the reins behind the scenes, also being announced as an executive producer on the series.

Bring. It. On.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top