Suits gets surprise spin-off

Legal-based drama Suits may be about the relationship between high-flying lawyer Harvey Specter and his protégé Mike Ross, but it has more than a handful of powerful females.

Now hot shot female lawyer Jessica Pearson played by Gina Torres is getting her own spin-off and we are totally here for it.

The 48-year-old is set to boss it in her new lead role, which will be based in Chicago where we saw her character head in 2016 in the name of love.

“Gina’s portrayal of Jessica Pearson as one of television’s strongest, most successful businesswomen has made a huge impact with fans,” said Chris McCumber, president of the show's production company, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

“We can’t wait to explore this next chapter in the ‘Suits’ legacy," he added. "[It's] a brand new world for Jessica.”

Naturally fans of the show are super excited, with many taking to social media to express their joy.

We gotta appreciate Gina torres for playing the formidable and powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson. Can’t wait to see what the show brings @Fab4tune @MNarang2513 and hats off to @akorsh9 for being a part of this — A.H (@AndreHebron1) March 8, 2018

Will watch anything with Gina Torres. https://t.co/QrmFdFQ8M0 — I Wish... But It’s All in Vain (@prowitchhazel) March 8, 2018

i'm tearing up, thank you @USA_Network GINA TORRES I LOVE YOU!!!!!! — pure baby (@meathxxdhelena) March 8, 2018

OMG 😱😱😱 Best #IWD2018 news so far! Gina Torres is an awesome kick ass actress! https://t.co/VAuB7a1YYa — PhilippaJG (@PhilippaJG) March 8, 2018

I gave up on Suits around about the time Mike got arrested, but I am so up for Gina Torres front and centre ❤ https://t.co/vG9D2hh858 — Juliette (@Velvet_Rose) March 8, 2018

Others have been quick to celebrate the diversity that comes with the news, highlighting that Gina is an Afro-Latina woman of Cuban descent who speaks Spanish.

THIS DAY KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND BETTER GINA TORRES WILL RAISE MILLIONS FOR EVERY WOMAN IN THE WORLD https://t.co/1DvUnxWCiz — kyle (@delenaerys) March 8, 2018

Gina is also set to take the reins behind the scenes, also being announced as an executive producer on the series.

Bring. It. On.

