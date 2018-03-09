News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Jessica Rowe's shock Studio 10 exit

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Studio 10 presenter Jessica Rowe announced this morning she'll be leaving the morning television show after more than four years.

Making the shock announcement live on air, the 47-year-old struggled to keep her emotions in check while citing personal reasons for her departure.

"I want to be a more present mother for my girls, Allegra and Giselle. They need their mum," she told viewers.

jessica rowe leaves studio 10

Studio 10 presenter Jessica Rowe announced this morning she'll be leaving the morning television show after more than four years. Source: Channel Ten

"I want to be there in the mornings for them, to take them to school ... It is something that I need to do, it is as simple as that."

Jessica, who has been a Studio 10 co-host since September 2013, will be missed dearly for her signature wit and charm, and of course her self-professed 'crazy cat lady' antics.

"Peter and I have spoken a lot about this over the past six months and it has weighed on me because this the best job that I have ever had on television," she also added, referring to consulting her Nine newsreader husband Peter Overton about the decision.

Jess has said she wants to be more 'present' in her daughters Allegra and Giselle's lives. She is pictured here with her husband Peter Overton and their two daughters last year. Source: Getty

Jess said that co-hosting Studio 10 alongside the likes of Sarah Harris, Joe Hildebrand and Ita Buttrose "has allowed me to find my voice and my courage again and I will never forget that".

Since the shock announcement, social media has gone into meltdown with varied posts speculating the reason for the popular star's exit.

Former Studio 10 executive producer Robert McKnight, who left the show last November, came forward with a bombshell claim.

Robert McKnight's tweet. Source: Twitter / rob_mcknight

"Sad to hear @JessRowe is leaving @Studio10au. @channelten have been planning to sack her for over a year. She blamed me, even though I was trying to save her job," he tweeted.

But Rowe's manager David Wilson was quick to refute those claims.

"To be absolutely clear - Ten offered Jess a generous new contract for her to stay," he tweeted.

"Leaving @Studio10au was Jess’ choice for the reasons she so beautifully articulated on air this morning. It takes great courage to make these big decisions."

Jessica Rowe

The presenter has said she wants to be able to take her daughters to school in the morning and be a 'more present mother'. Source: Getty

In a statement to Be, Network Ten also denied McKnight's claims and explained Jess was welcome back to Channel 10 'anytime'.

“Mr McKnight’s claim is completely wrong, obviously spiteful and deliberately misleading," a Network Ten spokesperson told Be. "As Jess said, she has decided to leave Studio 10 to devote more time to her family and her other interests. Anyone who suggests otherwise is being petty and ignorant. Jess is welcome back to TEN anytime."

Studio 10 made their own statement on their Twitter at their sadness Jess had decided to depart the show.

Studio 10 Jess Rowe

Studio 10's Tweet. Source: Twitter / Studio10au

"It's with a heavy heart that we announce to our lovely viewers that our beloved @JessRowe has decided to leave," the Tweet read.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

