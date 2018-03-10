John Cena playing a little girl is too hilarious

News

Kylie Mar
Yahoo Entertainment /

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, pro wrestler-turned-actor John Cena appeared on the latest edition of 'Ew!' as Sara’s BFF, Addison Wyatt.

According to Sarah, Addison looked much different than she did when she moved away three years prior.

“Yeah, I had a little bit of a growth spurt,” Addison conceded. She lowered her voice: “My mom says I’m going through some changes.”

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, pro wrestler-turned-actor John Cena appeared on the latest edition of 'Ew!' as Sara’s BFF, Addison Wyatt. Source: YouTube / The Tonight Show

Addison’s “growth spurt” apparently moved her to the bottom of the cheerleading pyramid, which is so ew.

Fortunately, there was a more suitable sport for her on the horizon. “The football team’s like all trying to recruit me and stuff,” Addison reported. “At first they were like, ‘Why don’t you throw things?’ And I was like, ‘Ew, throwing things.’ But, like, now I totally love it. I mean, watch this.”

Addison then chucked a pillow at a nearby vase, shattering it to pieces, and Cena could barely keep a straight face.

The Tonight Show John Cena

He's so pretty! Source: YouTube / The Tonight Show

Even though Addison may not have the best gridiron skills, her dance moves were on point as she and Sara got down to Bruno Mars’ Finesse.

And in the 'Ew!' speed round, Addison admitted that she does not find John Cena attractive because he has 'too many muscles.'

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Entertainment US.

