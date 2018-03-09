News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

What the stars are like behind the scenes at the Oscars

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

We see all the glitz and glamour of the Oscars on television, but it remains a mystery of what goes on behind the scenes at the prestigious awards.

Youtube Shooter 911 Call
0:34

Youtube Shooter 911 Call
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
2:36

YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
Is this the most awkward wardrobe malfunction ever?
0:51

Is this the most awkward wardrobe malfunction ever?
Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
1:30

Cardi B Set To Make History As FIRST Tonight Show Co-Host With Jimmy Fallon
Rihanna’s ultimate April Fool’s Day prank on Jimmy Kimmel
1:47

Rihanna’s ultimate April Fool’s Day prank on Jimmy Kimmel
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
2:46

Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
0305_OSCARS_Jimmy2017Joke
1:04

Jimmy Kimmel laughs off 2017 gaff
Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
1:02

Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
1:32

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
The moment a Hollywood tour group burst in on the 2017 Oscars
1:00

The moment a Hollywood tour group burst in on the 2017 Oscars
 

Lucky for us, the host of this year's Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel, has given us an insight to what actually happens backstage in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel.

And it seems celebrities really are just like us normal folk.

Backstage 2018 Oscars

Lucky for us, the host of this year's Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel, has given us an insight to what actually happens backstage in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel. Source: Getty

Despite some the majority of the A-listers having attending the Oscars before, you can see from the video everyone is giddy with excitement, just how we would be.

The best part of the whole video is when Emily Blunt totally fangirls over our Aussie golden girl Margot Robbie, as they are scurrying backstage to go and surprise moviegoers.

Emily Blunt fangirls over Margot Robbie Oscars 2018

Emily Blunt totally fangirls over Margot Robbie and we're so here for it. Source: YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Hi Margot!” Emily screams in the video giving her a big hug.

The A Quiet Place star then proceeded to gush about how much she loved Margot in I, Tonya.

OMG, why couldn't we have been there to witness this amazing moment in person?! So jealous.

Then impressively in their long gowns and heels, Margot, Emily and Gal Gadot run off to get to their correct places for the epic surprise. Source: YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live

Then impressively in their long gowns and heels, Margot, Emily and Gal Gadot run off to get to their correct places for the epic surprise.

The video then showcases the behind-the-scenes chaos to make everything run smoothly.

And while the presentation may be seamless, it's clear a hell of a lot of work goes into the Oscars.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top