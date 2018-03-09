What the stars are like behind the scenes at the Oscars

We see all the glitz and glamour of the Oscars on television, but it remains a mystery of what goes on behind the scenes at the prestigious awards.

Lucky for us, the host of this year's Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel, has given us an insight to what actually happens backstage in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel.

And it seems celebrities really are just like us normal folk.

Despite some the majority of the A-listers having attending the Oscars before, you can see from the video everyone is giddy with excitement, just how we would be.

The best part of the whole video is when Emily Blunt totally fangirls over our Aussie golden girl Margot Robbie, as they are scurrying backstage to go and surprise moviegoers.

“Hi Margot!” Emily screams in the video giving her a big hug.

The A Quiet Place star then proceeded to gush about how much she loved Margot in I, Tonya.

OMG, why couldn't we have been there to witness this amazing moment in person?! So jealous.

Then impressively in their long gowns and heels, Margot, Emily and Gal Gadot run off to get to their correct places for the epic surprise.

The video then showcases the behind-the-scenes chaos to make everything run smoothly.

And while the presentation may be seamless, it's clear a hell of a lot of work goes into the Oscars.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram