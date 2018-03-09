News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Shane Warne has his eye on MAFS' Davina

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

It's no secret Shane Warne loves the ladies and it seems he's got his eye on someone new.

Who exactly?

Well it's Married At First Sight's very own Davina Rankin.

Shane Warne 2017

Shane Warne, pictured here last year, appears to have his eye on someone new. Source: Getty

You're probably thinking, SAY WHAT?!

Yep, it's true.

And it all has to do with Warnie's interesting social media activity.

Warnie appears to have his eye on MAFS star Davina. Source: Instagram / davvyxx

It appears the former cricketer follows Davina on Instagram and has been 'liking' a fair few of the model's posts recently.

The 48-year-old gave a big fat like on a sweet snap of Davina with her friends, in which she thanked them for the 'love and support' they had shown her over the last few tumultuous weeks.

Davina MAFS Shane Warne

First like. Source: Instagram / davvyxx

Then, a few days ago, Davina posted a series of photos of herself attending the Melbourne Fashion Festival and guess who gave it a like?

Warnie, duh.

Shane Warne Davina Rankin

The second cheeky like. Source: Instagram / davvyxx

And the most recent 'like' has been of Davina's latest Instagram post of a clip from her 'Breaking Silence' Youtube video.

And the third cheeky like. Source: Instagram / davvyxx

However, it appears Warnie's follow and likes haven't been returned by Davina. Awks.

Shane was previously married to Simone Callahan, with whom he has three children. The couple eventually split in 2010.

He also had a profile relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley, announcing their engagement in late 2011, but the pair split in December 2013.

