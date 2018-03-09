Outrage at Sam Newman's 'sexist' comments

Retired footy star Sam Newman has forged a career for himself in TV since hanging up his football boots, thanks to his outspoken views.

But it seems he may have gone to far, when he laid into a female journalist Susie O'Brie over her regular criticism of his conservative opinions.

During an appearance on the AFL Footy Show, the 72-year-old suggesting the headline attention he receives from Susie in the Herald Sun is because she's turned on by the drama between them.

“I reckon that woman gets aroused when she writes about me,” he told his co-hosts, Eddie McGuire and Rebecca Maddern. “I am keeping her in business, I reckon she secretly wishes I would chat her up.”

He then made reference to the #MeToo movement, saying the journalist 'wouldn’t have to worry' about sexual harassment.

Viewers have wasted no time in calling him out over his 'vile' comments, with some even calling for him to be taken off the air.

The AFL footy show is so gross. Sam Newman’s the grossest dude — Jaymie (@JaymieP) March 8, 2018

Shame on you Sam Newman, you have proven how vile you actually are...and on International Woman’s Day!!#9AFLFootyShow #InternationalWomenDay #Metoomovement — Kylie Dalakis (@KylieDalakis) March 9, 2018

How does Sam Newman have a job? — Julie Harper (@JulieHa55396455) March 9, 2018

@AFLFootyShow @channel9 #timesup for Sam Newman it’s 2018 nobody wants to hear his sexist rants. Might see an improvement in ratings without him .... — Lara Wakefield 🌈 (@larawakefield) March 9, 2018

The journalist herself has now spoken out, thanking everyone for their support.

Thanks for all the support. Shame on Sam Newman for making vile comments about a female journalist on IWD. This why we need #metoo — Susie O'Brien (@susieob) March 9, 2018

Sadly, it's not the first time Sam has made sexist comments, with the presenter taking aim at his co-host Rebecca back in 2016 when he called her 'plumpish' and 'not good looking'.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram