Outrage at Sam Newman's 'sexist' comments

Retired footy star Sam Newman has forged a career for himself in TV since hanging up his football boots, thanks to his outspoken views.
But it seems he may have gone to far, when he laid into a female journalist Susie O'Brie over her regular criticism of his conservative opinions.
During an appearance on the AFL Footy Show, the 72-year-old suggesting the headline attention he receives from Susie in the Herald Sun is because she's turned on by the drama between them.
“I reckon that woman gets aroused when she writes about me,” he told his co-hosts, Eddie McGuire and Rebecca Maddern. “I am keeping her in business, I reckon she secretly wishes I would chat her up.”
He then made reference to the #MeToo movement, saying the journalist 'wouldn’t have to worry' about sexual harassment.
Viewers have wasted no time in calling him out over his 'vile' comments, with some even calling for him to be taken off the air.
The journalist herself has now spoken out, thanking everyone for their support.
Sadly, it's not the first time Sam has made sexist comments, with the presenter taking aim at his co-host Rebecca back in 2016 when he called her 'plumpish' and 'not good looking'.
