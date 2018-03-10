MKR villain Rachael's wedding surprise

She may have been booted off My Kitchen Rules recently, but TV villain Rachael Hammer still has fans talking.

The 21-year-old from Melbourne, who was teamed with best friend Roula on the cooking show, has shared some photos of herself in a beautiful bridal gown.

But it may not be all as it seems.

While it's easy for us all to jump to the conclusion she's tying the knot, the reality is Rachael is just a model for a bridal dress company.

Now that she's hung her apron up, Rach has plenty of time to get back to her modelling, and her latest collaboration is with Fox Bridal.

"When your sitting down waiting to shoot and @elliemay.kup captures this ! Way too much fun today in Sydney ! Beyond thankful to be flown down to shoot the new fox bridal range !! — Photos to come !! (sic)" reads the captions on one of her behind-the-scenes photos.

Well it may not be her actual wedding but the gown the is beautiful and viewers have told Rachael she will definitely make a stunning bride one day.

"You’ll make a beautiful bride," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely stunning," another wrote.

