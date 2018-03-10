News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

MKR villain Rachael's wedding surprise

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

She may have been booted off My Kitchen Rules recently, but TV villain Rachael Hammer still has fans talking.

The 21-year-old from Melbourne, who was teamed with best friend Roula on the cooking show, has shared some photos of herself in a beautiful bridal gown.

But it may not be all as it seems.

rachael hammer my kitchen rules wedding

My Kitchen Rules star Rachael Hammer looks stunning in a bridal gown. Source: Instagram/rachael.hammer

While it's easy for us all to jump to the conclusion she's tying the knot, the reality is Rachael is just a model for a bridal dress company.

Now that she's hung her apron up, Rach has plenty of time to get back to her modelling, and her latest collaboration is with Fox Bridal.

"When your sitting down waiting to shoot and @elliemay.kup captures this ! Way too much fun today in Sydney ! Beyond thankful to be flown down to shoot the new fox bridal range !! — Photos to come !! (sic)" reads the captions on one of her behind-the-scenes photos.

rachael hammer bridal mkr my kitchen rules

The TV villain has shared behind-the-scenes photos from her recent photo shoot for a bridal gown brand. Source: Instagram/rachael.hammer

Well it may not be her actual wedding but the gown the is beautiful and viewers have told Rachael she will definitely make a stunning bride one day.

"You’ll make a beautiful bride," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely stunning," another wrote.

Rachael appeared on My Kitchen Rules with best friend Roula. Source: Channel Seven

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

