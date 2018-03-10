Real Housewife's dress unravels on stage

The Real Housewives Of New York City's Sonja Morgan had an awkward wardrobe malfunction on Thursday night, and it wasn't even for the show.

The 54-year-old was on stage with fellow RHNYC star Luann de Lesseps, when her red dress unravelled and revealed a lot she didn't want any of us to see.

As she bopped away to tune, Money Can’t Buy You Class, Sonja's bright frock wrap dress became undone, and the audience could see her black underwear and the fact she was braless.

But being the professional she is, the reality star handled the incident with grace. Who says money can't buy you class?

Sonja kept on singing, with one microphone in hand while the other tried to adjust the dress.

Fans were quick to praise the celeb on how she dealt with the mishap.

"Sonja just doesn't give a sh*t ... GO GIRL!" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Get it @SonjatMorgan! I love how she just keeps on going. She's no stranger to a 'Whoops!' moment," another tweeted.

