Sophie Monk stacks it in killer heels

Sophie Monk was ready to strut her stuff on Thursday night at the VAMFF fashion festival in Melbourne.

Sophie Monk stacks it

But even The Bachelorette can sometimes lose her balance in a pair of sky-high heels, which is exactly what happened to poor Soph.

Being the legend she is, the reality star has shared the little stumble with all of us on Instagram.

"When you think you own it but you stack @eliyathelabel @vamff," she has captioned a short clip, which reveals the mishap.

Sophie is seen starting off very well at the top of a set of stairs.

But as she makes her way down the case, she seems to lose her balance.

Fortunately it wasn't a major fall, and Soph was able to recover from the slip-up just like that.

