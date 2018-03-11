News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine's secret commitment ceremony

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Karl Stefanovic and fiancée Jasmine Yarbrough have secretly exchanged vows in a private commitment ceremony that was crashed by the paparazzi.

The special occasion was held at a $13m mansion on palm beach, which was decked out in white flowers with guests wearing cocktail attire.

A white and floral wedding arch could also be seen on the property, but festivities were moved indoors once the paps showed up, flying over the area in a helicopter.

jasmine

Jasmine's sister Jade celebrates after the ceremony. Photo: INSTARimages

karl and jasmine

Rumours the pair became engaged started early this year. Photo: Getty

The Today host confirmed the pair had ‘tied the knot’.

“It’s a commitment ceremony. It was lovely,” the 43-year-old told The Sunday Telegraph.

It was an intimate affair with only close family invited. However recent reports suggest that Karl did not even invite all of his three children to his first wife Cassandra Thorburn.

A source close to Karl told Daily Mail Australia that only two of three were invited - Ava, 12 and River, 10 - and none of them chose to attend.

peter stefanovic

Brother Peter Stefanovic spotted on the balcony. Photo: INSTAimages

karl wedding

The $13 million mansion was on Palm Beach. Photo: INSTARimages

Model and shoe designer Jasmine, 34, had her sister Jade – who could be seen dancing barefoot on the grass – and parents Cheryl and Bob there to share the special moment.

Channel Nine’s director of publicity and communications also confirmed the union.

“Everyone at Nine wishes Karl and Jasmine happiness and good health for the future,” Victoria Buchan told News Corp.

karl and jasmine ceremony

The venue was decorated with white flowers. Photo: INSTAimages

karl stefanovic commitment ceremony

Guests disappeared inside once the paps were spotted. Photo: INSTARimages

Speculation the pair had become engaged came earlier this year with rumours Karl had popped the question after the pair had been going out for just over a year.

Jasmine was then photographed showing off a massive diamond ring at an event in Sydney, which is reportedly worth $120,000.

karl and jasmine wedding

The pair met in 2016. Photo: Getty

The designer first met Karl at the end of 2016, following his split from his wife Cassandra, whom he was married to for 21 years.

Reports suggested that Karl got down on one knee while he was on holiday in Fiji with Jasmine.

