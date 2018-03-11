News

Inside Khloe Kardashian's OTT pink baby shower

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be

The Kardashians sure know how to throw a party and Khloe's baby shower was no exception.

Pregnant with her first child - a baby girl as revealed last week - to boyfriend Tristian Thompson, the mum-to-be spared no expense when it came to celebrating the nearing birth of her daughter.

"The most unbelievable baby shower - we felt so much love! So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system," Khloe posted on Instagram of her pink-themed party.

khloe kardashian

Khloe held a pink-themed baby shower. Photo: Instagram

khloe baby shower

She spared no expense to celebrate her baby girl before she is born. Photo: Instagram

The event was held at the Hotel Bel Air in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, March 10.

Her family, including mum Kris Jenner, grandmother MJ Houghton, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and friends like Real Housewives star Kyle Richards were all there to celebrate.

khloe and kylie

Family and friends attended the event and shared photos online. Photo: Instagram

Guests shared images of the decorations on social media revealing a room that can't possibly get anymore pink if you tried.

The floor was covered with pastel-toned balloons, there were giant topiary elephants, and a large round table surrounding a gigantic illuminated floral centrepiece.

khloe kardashian shower

The floral centrepiece was jaw-dropping. Photo: Instagram

The table was set with pink plates topped with tiny wild animal figurines including lions and giraffes.

Pink flowers were everywhere.

Nearing the end of her pregnancy, Khloe looked stunning in a in a curve-hugging coloured dress, with embroidery and crystals.

kardashian

There were giant elephants. Photo: Instagram

kardashian baby shower

Everything was pink. Photo: Instagram

Khloe revealed the gender of her baby on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, aired in the US on March 4.

Because she thought she was having a boy, even Khloe admitted to her followers that she was struggling to choose a name for her baby girl.

She’s revealed it may even start with a T.

