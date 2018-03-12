News

Sophie Monk apologises for #MeToo joke

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Sophie Monk has apologised for a #MeToo joke she made on Instagram after receiving a huge backlash from fans.

The Bachelorette star had shared a video of herself having makeup applied to her legs by two of her glam squad, in which she joked that she felt 'violated' before using the hashtag in front of the camera.

She has now shared a heartfelt apology online, telling her 481k followers 'I don't think before I speak' and adding she didn't want to distract from the importance of the movement.

Sophie Monk apologises for #MeToo joke

Sophie Monk has apologised for this video, in which she made a joke about the sexual abuse movement. Source: Instagram/SophieMonk

She shared this note on her Instagram account. Source: Instagram/SophieMonk

"OMG I'm so upset that a quick joke I made on Insta story has had such an effect on some people," she wrote. "I just don't think before I speak and I say stupid things a lot."

"I don't want to take away from the seriousness of the movement as I am an absolute supporter especially since I was exposed to SO much of it in LA," Sophie continued. "Sorry sincerely... I'm just a goose sometimes."

Sophie Monk made the 'inappropriate' gaffe at a GQ event last week. Source: Instagram/SophieMonk

The star had been having makeup applied to her legs when she mentioned the #MeToo movement. Source: Instagram/SophieMonk

The *Love Island* host had upset her fans when she shared a video last week of her getting ready for the GQ Menswear runway show.

"I feel a little bit violated," the unlucky-in-love TV star said, in the now expired video. "Hashtag #MeToo, girls!"

The #MeToo campaign emerged last year in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and encourages people to speak out about sexual violence and harassment.'

