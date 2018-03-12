MAFS' Nasser has a 'new wife' already

Married At First Sight stars Nasser and Gabi officially only split on last night's show, but it seems Nasser has already moved on.

Before the commitment ceremony aired last night, the 50-year-old posted a photo of his 'new wife'. ERM WHAT NASSER?

Just like in typical newlywed fashion Nasser was cradling his 'new wife' with a big fat grin on his face, with the woman giving him a big smooch on the cheek.

The woman, named Leah Bennett, also posted a photo to her Instagram story with Nasser referring to him as her 'bae'.

Of course, his followers hadto say about the photo, mainly not very positive.

"F**king hell you gave it away," one disgruntled fan wrote. "Bro you seriously don’t know how to treat a woman. Feel sorry for the poor girl."

"And you talk about Dean doing all the wrong things and then you put up a caption like that to try and be funny?" another wrote. "What a d**k. I'm so glad Gabi took power over you."

Even his co-star Ashley, who is married to Troy, had something to say about the photo.

"Ummmm did publicity approve this photo and caption," Ashley commented. "I’m thinking not."

Clearly Nasser knew he was in the wrong, because he has now updated the caption of the photo to, "New wife... jokingly".

Hmmm, we reckon the damage is already done, Nasser. Good try, though.

