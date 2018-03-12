News

Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

This celeb helped Brad and Jen 'reconnect'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Since her split from Justin Theroux, rumours of a Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion have been circulating and that reunion is apparently down to one A-list celebrity.

Who might you ask?

Hollywood royalty himself, George Clooney, according to New Idea.

Brad Pitt 2008 George Clooney

George Clooney apparently is the one responsible for Brad and Jen's supposed reunion. Brad and George are pictured here together in 2008. Source: Getty

Jennifer Aniston 2017

George apparently encouraged Brad to get back in contact with Jen, who is pictured here in 2017. Source: Getty

The publication claims George never saw eye-to-eye with Brad's ex Angelina Jolie.

So much so, Brad and George drifted during his marriage to Ange, but after their split George took it upon himself to play cupid, encouraging him to get back in contact with Jen.

"So when Ange and Brad split, George was the first person to call him and reconnect - and also plant the seed about reaching out to Jen," a source told the magazine.

After Jen and Brad split, George stayed close with the actress and when he heard about her marital problems that is when the actor set his plan into motion.

George Clooney Jennifer Aniston 2006

After Jen and Brad split, George stayed close with the actress and when he heard about her marital problems that is when the actor set his plan into motion. George and Jen are pictured here at the 2006 Oscars. Source: Getty

"When George heard that her marriage to Justin was on the rocks, he really stepped up efforts to reconcile the pair," the insider revealed.

The 56-year-old, who is married to Amal Clooney, is apparently more than fine with taking all the credit for the reunion.

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston Oscars 2000

Brad and Jen, here at the 2000 Oscars, are reportedly back together. Source: Getty

"Now it's happened, he's out there telling anyone who'll listen that he's responsible," the source said.

Well, if the claims are true, thank you George Clooney for bringing the ultimate Hollywood golden couple, Brad and Jen, back into our lives.

