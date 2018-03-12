News

Nun in legal battle with Katy Perry dies in court

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

One of the two nuns who had been battling against Katy Perry in a court case regarding the sale of a convent has died suddenly whilst in court.

Katy, 33, had successfully sued Sister Catherine Rose Holzman and Sister Rita Callanan for $4.5 million in damages after interfering with her purchase of the The Archdiocese of Los Angeles when they sold it to restaurant owner Dana Hollister.

But the nuns were fighting back against the ruling, claiming they have documents from the Vatican which proved they were the rightful owners which was why she was in court when she collapsed.

Katy Perry wins in lawsuit against nuns

Katy Perry scooped $4.5 million in a legal battle against two nuns that were fighting back against the decision. Source: Getty

Sister Holzman, right, in a TV interview about the legal case with Dana Hollister before her death. Source: FOX 11

Just moments before her death — the cause of which hasn't been confirmed — Sister Holzman had pleaded with the Roar singer to end the lengthy lawsuit, saying it was 'hurting' her.

"To Katy Perry, please stop," the 89-year-old told FOX 11 as she entered Los Angeles County Court. "It’s not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly back together and could have spent a lot of time together at the home. Source: Getty

There was a dispute over the convent, seen here, and who was legally allowed to sell it. Source: Google Maps

In December 2017, The Los Angeles Superior Court jury awarded $8.7 million AUD to the archdiocese and $4.5 million to the Firework singer, the LA Times reported.

However the sisters along with the now bankrupt Dana Hollister had been fighting that legal decsion.

Katy originally bought the historic pad for $19 million AUD back in 2015 direct from the archdiocese, but her plans to turn the religious building into a lavish home fell through, when the nuns sold it.

