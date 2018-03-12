Bindi Irwin denies 'tense' relationship with Chandler's family

Bindi Irwin has denied she has a 'tense' relationship with her boyfriend Chandler Powell's family.

The 19-year-old was recently in the US with Chandler for a wedding, but didn't spend any time with his family 'at all', according to Woman's Day.

Apparently his parents, Shannan and Chris, are hurt as they never see their son.

"It's like they've lost him to the Irwins, which is becoming a sore point and could very well be why things seemed tense between Bindi and the Powells," a source told the publication.

However, when Be reached out to Bindi's representatives totally denied the allegations insisting they were not true.

Bindi and Chandler started dating in 2015 and have been inseparable ever since.

The adorable couple often gush over each other on Instagram.

Chandler, 21, recently praised his girlfriend on International Women's Day.

"Today I’m celebrating with my incredible woman, @bindisueiwin," Chandler wrote. "Barbie created a doll in their 'Sheroes' line to honour everything Bindi has achieved in her lifetime.

"I am so proud of her and I am the luckiest guy on Earth! I can’t wait to see what she has yet to achieve and I am grateful to be a part of her life."

Definitely #CoupleGoals right there.

